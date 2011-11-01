(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's (Swire) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire's foreign currency senior unsecured ratings at 'A'.

The affirmations reflect Swire's stable and recurring rental income generated by its quality investment property portfolio, diversified business mix and its prudent financial management policy. In FY10 and H1FY11, its Hong Kong investment property portfolio benefited from positive rental reversions and achieved an average occupancy rate of 98%-100%.

Swire's liquidity remains strong; its short-term obligations of HKD11.5bn are well covered by cash balances of HKD4.5bn and committed undrawn facilities of HKD18.38bn as at end-June 2011. This is, however, offset by the company's continuing high capex needs, increasing exposure to China and ongoing volatility of its dividend flow from Cathay Pacific (CX).

Swire's leverage remains high with total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA of 5.5x as at end-June 2011, primarily due to capex for ongoing property projects, offshore support vessel fleet expansion and acquisition of an additional 1% stake in CX. However, this is expected to ease as the completion of sale of Festival Walk, a Hong Kong shopping and commercial complex, amounting to HKD18.8bn, in August 2011 will reduce leverage in H211.

Fitch sees no immediate impact on Swire's credit profile from its proposal to list approximately 18% of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Swire Properties Limited, in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Even if the listing proceeds as planned, Swire Properties will still remain an integral part of Swire.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Swire's funds from group operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage ratios, including and excluding cash dividend from CX, would both be lower than 4.0x in the next 12-18 months.

Negative rating drivers include aggressive change in Swire's business mix, provision of support to CX and failure to maintain stable cash flow generation from its commercial property portfolio. Deterioration in financial leverage, with FFO-adjusted net leverage (calculated by excluding dividends received from CX) exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis, may also result in negative rating action. Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the next 12 months.