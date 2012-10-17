(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB' rating to US$600 million of senior secured notes due March 2023 issued by Sydney Airport Finance Co. Pty. Ltd., the finance subsidiary of the Sydney Airport Group of companies.

The notes are guaranteed by Southern Cross Airports Corp. Holdings Ltd. (SCACH, BBB/Stable) and rank pari passu with the existing senior secured debt of the group. In addition, the issuance proceeds will be used to refinance debt and will support the group's financial flexibility.

Sydney Airport has generally been very proactive when it comes to refinancing debt and securing funding well ahead of requirements. This debt issue supports the group's liquidity, and further diversifies the group's debt-maturity profile. The group's debt maturities and capital expenditure needs are now fully funded until well into 2014.

The stable rating outlook on SCACH reflects our view of the group's "excellent" business risk profile and our expectation that the airport's overall growth in passenger traffic will continue, albeit at a relatively low level in the near term compared to historical long-term averages. We also expect SCACH's financial metrics to further improve moderately over the longer term, with the ratio of free funds from operations (FFO) to interest improving to about 2x and FFO to debt at about 7%.