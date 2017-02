August 1 Moody's Investors Service announced that it has assigned the following provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Symphony CLO X, Ltd. (the "Issuer" or "Symphony X"): U.S. $3,250,000 Class X Senior Term Notes due 2015 (the "Class X Notes"), Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) U.S. $260,000,000 Class A Senior Term Notes due 2023 (the "Class A Notes" and, together with the Class X Notes, the "Notes"), Assigned (P)Aaa (sf).