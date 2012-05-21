(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We consider that the Western Australian government is
very likely to provide support to Synergy in times of financial
distress.
-- In addition, Synergy has demonstrated stable revenues and
a strong competitive position in WA.
-- We have affirmed the 'A+' rating with a stable outlook.
-- We have subsequently withdrawn the rating at Synergy's
request.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Australian
electricity and gas retailer Synergy. We then withdrew the
rating at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal,
the outlook was stable.
Rationale
At the time of the withdrawal, the rating on Synergy
reflected our view of the "very high" likelihood of timely and
sufficient extraordinary government support from the state of
Western Australia (WA; AAA/Stable/A-1+) to ensure the timely
repayment of Synergy's financial obligations should Synergy be
under financial distress. In addition, the rating incorporated
our assessment of Synergy's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of
'bbb'. Synergy's SACP is based on our view of the company's
stable revenue, which is supported by ongoing subsidy payments
from the state of Western Australia, and its strong competitive
position in the state's South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
Partly offsetting these strengths are the changing market
dynamics that we believe will expose the company to increased
market and financial risks over time. Furthermore, we consider
there to be a lack of clarity concerning Synergy's long-term
capital structure and risk policies. There are a number of
ongoing reviews on the regulatory framework that Synergy
operates under--notably a review of Synergy's efficient cost
base and how the WA government could implement those
recommendations. These reviews present a potential risk to
Synergy's forecast margins.
In our view, the recommendations contained in the draft
report recently published by the Economic Regulation Authority
(ERA) in relation to the efficiency of Synergy's costs and
electricity tariffs would have no immediate material impact on
the company if implemented in their current form. The key
conclusions in this draft report recommend the adoption of
Synergy's generation and operating costs for the next two fiscal
years, although the ERA has put forward alternative mechanisms
to calculate those from fiscal 2015.
More importantly, we believe that there remains significant
uncertainty regarding the actual long-term effect of the ERA
recommendations on the company. In particular, it is yet unknown
how the WA government will factor in the recommendations when
establishing the level of future Community Service Obligation
payments.
Liquidity
At the time of the withdrawal, we consider Synergy's
liquidity as being "exceptional". Synergy has no debt
outstanding, very limited capital expenditure, and has access to
A$200 million of debt facilities from the Western Australian
Treasury Corp., in addition to cash and short-term investments
of A$150 million.
Outlook
The stable outlook at the time of the withdrawal reflected
our view of the continued likelihood of extraordinary support
provided to Synergy from the WA government and no adverse policy
changes to the current operating landscape. Moreover, the
outlook factored in our expectation of Synergy's continued solid
market position, and that it would continue to have a dominant
market share of the SWIS electricity market over the medium
term. The outlook did not factor in any potential merger between
local electricity generator Verve and Synergy, which would have
been evaluated if there were to be a change in the policy
landscape. In the event a merger were to be announced, factors
that would be important would be our consideration of government
support, the likely regulatory framework, and potential impact
on the merged entities' financial profiles.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn
Synergy Corporate Credit Rating To From
Local Currency Not rated (NR) A+/Stable/NR