NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and its subsidiaries at 'BB-/B'.
The outlook has been revised to Positive from Negative. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch
reviewed Synovus Financial Corp. as part of a peer review that
included 16 mid-tier regional banks.
The banks in the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp.,
Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay
General Bancorp, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp,
Inc., First Horizon National Corporation, First National of
Nebraska, Inc., First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton
Financial Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United
Financial, Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial
Corporation, UMB Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation.
Refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on
Its Mid-Tier Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review'
for a discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group. The mid-tier regional group is comprised of
banks with total assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion.
IDRs for this group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-'
and a high of 'A+'.
Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier regional bank
group has fairly homogenous business strategies. The
institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans and
investments.
With limited opportunity to improve fee-based income in the
near term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will continue to
face greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions
with greater revenue diversification. Share repurchases is
common theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As mid-tier banks face
earnings headwinds, institutions have begun repurchasing common
shares to improve shareholder returns.
Fitch anticipates continued repurchase activity in 2013 as
the return on equity lags historical norms for the group. In
addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that some
mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns. Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more
popular amongst mid-tier banks.
Although such securities are beneficial to yields and
returns, Fitch notes that such purchases can be a negative
ratings driver if the risks are not properly measured, monitored
and controlled. Asset quality continues to improve throughout
the banking sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net
charge-offs (NCOs) are down significantly year over year. Fitch
anticipates further asset quality improvement as nonperforming
loan (NPL) inflow slows. Reserve levels have also declined as
asset quality improves, which has been beneficial to earnings in
2012. Fitch expects further reserve releases in 2013 but at a
slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The long-term and short-term ratings of SNV have been
affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlook has been revised to Positive from
Negative. The Outlook revision to Positive from Negative
reflects Fitch's view that credit risk has stabilized and that
management will continue to address its elevated level of
problem credits in the intermediate term.
Further, Fitch believes that capital levels are now
sufficient to absorb future credit losses as they occur and are
adequate relative to the company's rating level. The ratings
affirmation reflects the company's high level of NPAs (inclusive
of accruing TDRs) in both relative and absolute terms as well as
a weak earnings profile going forward.
Fitch notes that SNV management has made modest progress in
addressing the company's high risk profile and stabilizing its
balance sheet through loan sales, loan workouts and equity
raises over the last 12 to 24 months which will likely lead to
more positive operating results going forward. This is evidenced
by management's reversal of $800 million in reserves held
against the company's deferred tax asset (DTA) which
significantly boosted core capital at year-end 2012.
However, SNV's asset quality remains noticeably worse than
other higher rated credits in the peer group reviewed and
continues to be a negative rating driver. Further, in Fitch's
view, core earnings performance will continue to lag peer
institutions as credit costs will continue to weigh on the
bottom line.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs SNV reported
NPAs at just over of 7% at fourth quarter of 2012 (4Q'12), a
moderate improvement from previous quarters due to a 4Q'12 bulk
loan sale but still considerably higher than most others in the
peer group. Fitch notes that NPL inflows, while still high in
both relative and absolute terms, have been trending down
consistently since 2011. Given the company's levelof accruing
substandard loans, inflows could spike up over coming quarters
similar to in 4Q'12 when one relationship moved to
nonperforming. However, Fitch expects the general improving
trend in NPL inflows to continue going forward along with other
AQ metrics. Fitch does remain relatively concerned about the
sustained high level of construction A&D loans located in the
southeastern region of the U.S. relative to the loan book as
well as to capital. Capital levels are now stable and have even
shown some improvement through one-time items as well as nominal
earnings retention.
Core capital levels (TCE) increased over 225 basis points
(bps) as the result of the aforementioned Deferred Tax Asset
(DTA) allowance reversal and are sufficient to absorb future
credit losses, in Fitch's view. Moreover, regulatory capital
ratios, aided by around $1 billion of TARP funds have remained
at appropriate with Tier 1 leverage of nearly 11% and
comfortably above minimums outlined in the MOU with state and
federal regulators. Management has not wavered in its previous
guidance that TARP funds will likely be paid back before the
dividend rate reset date in the fourth quarter of 2012 with a
combination of holding company cash, a dividend upstream from
the bank sub (subject to regulatory approval),a debt issuance
and potentially a preferred or common equity issuance. This
action would likely be viewed positively by Fitch. Fitch
believes SNV's earnings are adequate at the company's rating
level but will continue to be relatively weak in the
intermediate term given its level of credit costs and NPAs.
While the company reported a large profit for the year 2012
due to the reversal of a DTA allowance, it had reported modest
profitability of just 53 bps through 3Q'12 with very little
noise associated with the results. Fitch expects a similar level
of profitability to continue throughout 2013, marginally
improving in 2014 and notes that the level is considerably lower
than other higher rated credits within the mid-tier peer group.
Fitch notes that sustained positive AQ trends leading to
consistently positive earnings performance and capital
augmentation could result in positive rating action in the
intermediate term. Fitch expects the outstanding MOU to be
terminated as well as CPP preferred shares being paid off in
2013. As communicated in the past by Fitch, both of these events
could result in positive rating action. Conversely, a sharp
reversal in AQ trends resulting in negative earnings performance
and capital deterioration would likely result in adverse rating
action. Further, any abnormal delay in paying back TARP prior to
the dividend rate reset rate could cause Fitch to reevaluate
SNV's ratings or Outlook.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
- Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating: All of the
entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank group factor in
a high probability of support from parent institutions to its
subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that performing parent
banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the high level of integration, brand, management,
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the
Outlook to Positive from Negative: Synovus Financial
Corporation; Positive Outlook;
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'B+';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BB-';
--Preferred at 'CCC';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'. Synovus Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Positive Outlook;
--Long-term Deposit at 'BB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Floor 'at NF';
--Support at '5'.