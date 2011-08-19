(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tachan Securities Co., Ltd's (Tachan) ratings at Long-Term Issuer Default (IDR) 'BB' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The agency has also affirmed Tachan's Individual Rating at 'D', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings were withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's ratings coverage.

Tachan's ratings reflect its strong core capitalisation and sound liquidity. It also considers the company's small franchise and concentrated business profile in proprietary trading, which is highly susceptible to volatile domestic stock market.

The Stable Outlook underlies Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain solid capitalisation and liquidity. Any substantial trading losses or a sharp increase in its risk appetite leading to much weakened capital may put downward pressure on Tachan's ratings. Upside potential to the ratings is limited given there is unlikely to be significant improvement in revenue diversification and its brokerage franchise over the short- to medium- term.

Tachan posted an unaudited annualised return on equity of -3.8% for H111 (2010: 6.6%) mainly due weak proprietary trading, which more than offset the modest profits generated in its brokerage business. Tachan's risk appetite remained moderate. It has trimmed down its investment portfolio to lower its risk exposure amid heightened market volatility. Tachan's liquidity profile (current assets/current liabilities) remained strong at 252% at end-H111 (end-2010: 279%). The company is well-capitalised. At end-H111, its capital adequacy ratio was reportedly 919%, substantially higher than the regulatory requirement of 150%.

Tachan, established in 1988, is a small securities firm in Taiwan, with a national brokerage market share of 0.13% at end-H111. Marlon Chu, the founder, and its investment associates, own over 80% of the company.

Tachan's rating actions:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'

National Long-Term affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term affirmed at 'F2(twn)'.

Individual Rating affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn