TAIPEI/SYDNEY, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Taching Bills Finance Corporation's (TCBFC), Grand Bills Finance Corporation's (GBF), and Dah Chung Bills Finance Corporation's (DCBFC) ratings, including their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. A full rating breakdown is detailed below.

The affirmation reflects the three companies' stable credit profiles, underpinned by adequate core capitalisation, sound asset quality as well as substantial holdings of creditworthy and liquid securities. Their Stable Outlooks underlines Fitch's expectation that the respective management will maintain their prudent growth strategies and adequate liquidity and funding flexibility.

The three companies' Long Term IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings are largely driven by their standalone financial strength as reflected in their 'bbb-' Viability Ratings (VR). Their Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' indicate external support from the state is not expected by Fitch in times of distress.

Upside potential of IDRs, National Long Term Ratings and VR is constrained by their limited business scope and structural funding as well susceptibility to interest rate changes. Downward pressures will most likely arise from a sustained increase in their risk appetite that may weaken asset quality, liquidity profile or capitalisation. Taiwanese bill finance companies (BFCs) are facing higher credit and liquidity risks as they actively grow their guarantee book and extend longer-term credit through fixed-or-floating-rate commercial papers (FRCP), amid a low interest rate environment.

All three companies' adjusted leverage (guarantees and FRCP as multiples of equity) is on a growing trend. Fitch expects the associated risk to be manageable as all three companies primarily focus on long-standing customers with high creditworthiness and perform vigilant credit monitoring. TCBFC's core profitability is higher compared with its peer group, due to its low credit costs and operating efficiency. Sound asset quality is underpinned by prudent underwriting standards and comfortable provision against credit exposures. TCBFC's capitalisation remains adequate, with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 14.3% (Fitch core capital ratio at 14.95%) at end-H112.

GBF has increased its exposure to FRCP and convertible bonds asset swaps significantly in the last two years. Fitch expects the associated risks to be protected by its stringent credit underwriting standards and above-average capitalisation. As of end-H112, its Fitch core capital ratio of 17.8% was greater than its CAR of 13.1%; the former included the company's maturing ABCP positions with underlying assets of Chinatrust Financial Holdings' ('A'/Stable) preferred shares.

DCBFC has a strong niche and product knowledge in the real estate sector. Nevertheless, it is in Fitch's view more susceptible than the other two BFCs to a sharp decline in property prices, due to its relatively high exposure to real estate credits. At end-H112, real estate-related exposure accounted for 31.6% of its total outstanding guarantees.

Nevertheless, DCBFC has managed down its exposure considerably in 2008-2012, aided by its disciplined underwriting standard, long-standing expertise in real estate and high-quality collateral. DCBFC's overall asset quality remains robust with minimal impaired credits in 2008-H112.

DCBFC has low market risk exposure, reflected by its small bond holdings and their short duration. TCBFC, GBF, and DCBFC are medium-sized BFCs in Taiwan. Taching Group remains TCBFC's largest shareholder with a 55% stake and majority control of the board. GBF's largest shareholders are Uni-President Group and Chinatrust Commercial Bank ('A'/Stable) at 40% and 21% respectively. Far Eastern International Bank ('BBB-'/Stable) and Taishin International Bank ('BBB+'/Stable) remain DCBFC's major shareholders with equity stakes of 22.6% and 18.3% respectively.