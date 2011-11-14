(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14 -- Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (DBS Taiwan) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn). The Outlook is Stable.

DBS Taiwan's National Ratings and Outlook reflect the extremely high possibility of support from its parent, Singapore's DBS Bank (DBS, 'AA-'/Stable), given the former's position as an important, wholly owned and highly integrated subsidiary of the group. Any changes in DBS Taiwan's ratings are likely to be driven by changes in DBS's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to below Taiwan's sovereign rating of 'A+' and/or changes in expected support from its parent.

DBS Taiwan provides growth potential and is complementary to DBS's expansion in the greater China market, given strong and increasing business flows between Taiwan and China. The importance of the Taiwanese market was evidenced by DBS's acquisition of the "good bank assets" (including performing loans, properties and liabilities etc) of the failed Bowa Bank in 2008 and committed parental support in terms of liquidity and capital injection into DBS Taiwan.

The integration with Bowa Bank was completed by end-2010 after personnel, operating systems and risk controls were brought into line with DBS's standards. Risk from Bowa Bank's legacy loans was fully removed, following an aggressive credit provisioning policy conducted by DBS upon the acquisition in 2008.

DBS Taiwan aims to become one of the top three foreign banks in Taiwan with at least a 1% market share in both loans and deposits (0.7% and 0.5% respectively at end-H111). The bank will leverage DBS's product structuring capability and regional connectivity to grow its trade-related customer base and affluent individuals, and increase its penetration in large corporate clients. Fitch sees positive earnings prospects for DBS Taiwan, given a low revenue base and DBS's established networks in Asia.

DBS Taiwan's liquidity profile is relatively weak by local standards. Nonetheless, Fitch expects committed liquidity support from the parent, its own expanding franchise in Taiwan and liquid investment portfolio to underpin the bank's liquidity. Meanwhile, DBS Taiwan has a sound capital position, with Tier 1 capital ratio forecast at 12% at end-2011. DBS Taiwan's management indicated that the bank will fully retain its earnings for business growth and the parent plans to inject TWD8bn of new capital in 2013 to ensure that Tier 1 capital ratio is maintained at a minimum of 10%.

DBS started its branch operation in Taiwan in 1983, providing wholesale banking services to large and mid-sized corporations. In complying with the regulatory requirements under the acquisition of Bowa Bank, DBS Taiwan was incorporated in September 2011 and has obtained approval from Financial Supervisory Commission for the spin-off of DBS Taipei branch's assets and liabilities. DBS Taiwan aims to start operation in 2012 and DBS Taipei branch will continue to operate until end-2013.

