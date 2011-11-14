(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14 -- Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(DBS Taiwan) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' and a
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn). The Outlook is Stable.
DBS Taiwan's National Ratings and Outlook reflect the
extremely high possibility of support from its parent,
Singapore's DBS Bank (DBS, 'AA-'/Stable), given the former's
position as an important, wholly owned and highly integrated
subsidiary of the group. Any changes in DBS Taiwan's ratings are
likely to be driven by changes in DBS's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating to below Taiwan's sovereign
rating of 'A+' and/or changes in expected support from its
parent.
DBS Taiwan provides growth potential and is complementary to
DBS's expansion in the greater China market, given strong and
increasing business flows between Taiwan and China. The
importance of the Taiwanese market was evidenced by DBS's
acquisition of the "good bank assets" (including performing
loans, properties and liabilities etc) of the failed Bowa Bank
in 2008 and committed parental support in terms of liquidity and
capital injection into DBS Taiwan.
The integration with Bowa Bank was completed by end-2010
after personnel, operating systems and risk controls were
brought into line with DBS's standards. Risk from Bowa Bank's
legacy loans was fully removed, following an aggressive credit
provisioning policy conducted by DBS upon the acquisition in
2008.
DBS Taiwan aims to become one of the top three foreign banks
in Taiwan with at least a 1% market share in both loans and
deposits (0.7% and 0.5% respectively at end-H111). The bank will
leverage DBS's product structuring capability and regional
connectivity to grow its trade-related customer base and
affluent individuals, and increase its penetration in large
corporate clients. Fitch sees positive earnings prospects for
DBS Taiwan, given a low revenue base and DBS's established
networks in Asia.
DBS Taiwan's liquidity profile is relatively weak by local
standards. Nonetheless, Fitch expects committed liquidity
support from the parent, its own expanding franchise in Taiwan
and liquid investment portfolio to underpin the bank's
liquidity. Meanwhile, DBS Taiwan has a sound capital position,
with Tier 1 capital ratio forecast at 12% at end-2011. DBS
Taiwan's management indicated that the bank will fully retain
its earnings for business growth and the parent plans to inject
TWD8bn of new capital in 2013 to ensure that Tier 1 capital
ratio is maintained at a minimum of 10%.
DBS started its branch operation in Taiwan in 1983,
providing wholesale banking services to large and mid-sized
corporations. In complying with the regulatory requirements
under the acquisition of Bowa Bank, DBS Taiwan was incorporated
in September 2011 and has obtained approval from Financial
Supervisory Commission for the spin-off of DBS Taipei branch's
assets and liabilities. DBS Taiwan aims to start operation in
2012 and DBS Taipei branch will continue to operate until
end-2013.
Contacts: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205,
Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175
7603
Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796
7229