BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
(The following was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) proposed five-year TWD2bn senior unsecured bonds a 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term rating. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate and matures on 30 May of 2017.
The bond is rated at the same level as Taiwan Eximbank's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' - which has a Stable Outlook - in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.
The bond issue is aimed at securing stable and term funding. For a detailed credit profile on Taiwan's Eximbank, see Fitch's credit report dated 29 November 2011.
Established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act, Taiwan's Eximbank is fully owned by the Taiwanese government and supervised by the Ministry of Finance.
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.