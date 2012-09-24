(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that persistently low interest rates and lacklustre stock market performance are likely to constrain Taiwanese insurers' investment yield. This will undermine, in particular, life insurers' bottom-line profitability given their reliance on investment income for profits.

"Taiwanese life insurers remain exposed to significant market risk arising from their large foreign securities investments and notable domestic equity position. Losses are still possible and could impair their already moderate capitalisation, the primary factor underlying the negative outlook for this sector," says Joyce Huang, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team.

Taiwan's non-life insurers, on the other hand, face more manageable investment risks with much smaller foreign financial market investments and reasonable domestic equity exposures.

A strong capital buffer and satisfactory underwriting performance further support the stable outlook on the non-life insurance sector. New premiums with lower guaranteed rates continue to dilute the impact of legacy high guaranteed rate policies, due to Taiwanese life insurers' product innovation. The increasing popularity of foreign currency-based policies, in Fitch's view, is particularly beneficial as it reduces the risk of currency mismatches between assets and liabilities.

The funding costs of life insurers' insurance liabilities, however, have decreased at a rather slow pace with investment yield only hitting break-even at about 3.5% in 2009-2011. External funding ability is essential to mitigate weak internal capital generation and potential large losses arising from capital market volatility.

Life insurers' aggregate equity/assets ratio was only about 3.5% at end-H112. Fitch considers that most major life insurers and those owned by large financial holding companies would have reasonable access to capital, if required. Sustainable investment performance that minimises the impact of negative interest spreads could lead to the life sector's outlook being revised to stable. However, this will be challenging if interest rates remain low.

Further growth of more profitable new policies could also improve life insurers' profitability, but this will take time. Taiwanese non-life insurers have increased retention of profitable business in response to fierce price competition and moderate growth potential. Their satisfactory underwriting margins with combined ratios generally below 95% support adequate overall profitability. The sector's return on assets remained between 2% and 3.5% in 2009-2011, excluding the impact of changes to claims equalisation reserves.

The non-life sector's capitalisation remains solid, with an aggregate equity-to-assets ratio of 25.8% at end-H112, and underwriting leverage was low at around 1x between 2009 and 2011 (measured by net premiums written to shareholders' equity). Large claims equalisation reserves, which represented 19.2% of total assets at end-2011, act as additional capital buffers.

An increase in underwriting leverage or relaxations in underwriting standards could impair non-life insurers' credit strength, resulting in a negative outlook. Reduced geographic concentration of their insurance business in Taiwan, which is prone to natural disasters, could benefit the sector's outlook.

