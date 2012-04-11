(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) April 11, 2012--Soaring benefit
payments and the slow growth of insurance premiums are nudging
Taiwan's life insurers closer to a liquidity shortfall. Under
the most likely scenario, insurers should be able to maintain
enough liquidity to cover cash outflows in 2012. But smaller
insurers could face heightened liquidity risk under weaker
performance scenarios. That's according to an article titled
"Taiwan's Life Insurers Face A Liquidity Test As Premium Growth
Slows," published today by Taiwan Ratings Corp.
"We believe that our rated life insurers have adequate cash
flow from investments to avoid a liquidity shortfall under the
sector's most likely performance scenario in 2012," said Taiwan
Ratings' credit analyst Patty Wang. "Nonetheless, the risk of
heightened pressure on liquidity management is very real,
particularly for insurers with smaller market size, stagnant
premium growth, and weak asset-liability management."
According to the report, life insurers' high and rising
benefit payments--including maturities, claims, surrenders,
annuities, and bonuses on policies--will continue in 2012, with
premium volume unchanged. Total life insurance premiums fell at
an unprecedented rate in 2011, while benefit payments soared 19%
year on year from 2010.
"Under our base-case scenario, the ratio of benefit payments
to premiums is likely to be 69%-71% over the next year, which
would be an all-time high," said Ms. Wang. "However, there
remains a one-in-ten possibility that benefit payments will
exceed premiums altogether, which would place added pressure on
weaker insurers' credit profiles."
The report also comments on the likelihood that liquidity
risk will diverge between larger and smaller life insurers, as
payouts grow at a faster rate than premiums. This is despite
insurers' continuous efforts to better manage liquidity risk by
improving their asset-liability and cash flow management over
the past few years.