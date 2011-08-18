(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based S-Tech Corp.'s (S-Tech) National Long-Term rating to 'CCC+(twn)' from 'CCC(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed S-Tech's National Short-Term rating at 'C(twn)'. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The upgrade reflects S-Tech's improved credit profile, as operating EBITDAR and funds from operations (FFO) have turned positive with a recovery in profitability since 2010. As of end-2010, FFO interest coverage exceeded 5x compared with -0.9x at end-2009. Financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDAR) was around 12x (end-2009: -12.5x due to negative EBITDAR).

S-Tech continued to generate negative free cash flows with significant capex for expansion of production capability. The company's liquidity was acceptable as of end-2010, but for future funding it may need to partly rely on support from its shareholders, who injected cash into the company in three of the past four years.

The ratings also reflects S-Tech's much smaller operating scale than vertically-integrated global peers, its high exposure to volatile feedstock prices as it lacks in-house supply of raw materials, as well as its concentrated customer base, with its top five customers accounting for nearly half of its revenue in 2010.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that no material changes in its operating scale, profit margin, FCF and leverage are likely over the next 12-24 months.

S-Tech is the only titanium alloy midstream producer in Taiwan.

The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.