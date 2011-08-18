(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Taiwan-based S-Tech Corp.'s (S-Tech) National Long-Term
rating to 'CCC+(twn)' from 'CCC(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed S-Tech's National Short-Term rating
at 'C(twn)'. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.
The upgrade reflects S-Tech's improved credit profile, as
operating EBITDAR and funds from operations (FFO) have turned
positive with a recovery in profitability since 2010. As of
end-2010, FFO interest coverage exceeded 5x compared with -0.9x
at end-2009. Financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDAR) was
around 12x (end-2009: -12.5x due to negative EBITDAR).
S-Tech continued to generate negative free cash flows with
significant capex for expansion of production capability. The
company's liquidity was acceptable as of end-2010, but for
future funding it may need to partly rely on support from its
shareholders, who injected cash into the company in three of the
past four years.
The ratings also reflects S-Tech's much smaller operating
scale than vertically-integrated global peers, its high exposure
to volatile feedstock prices as it lacks in-house supply of raw
materials, as well as its concentrated customer base, with its
top five customers accounting for nearly half of its revenue in
2010.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that no material
changes in its operating scale, profit margin, FCF and leverage
are likely over the next 12-24 months.
S-Tech is the only titanium alloy midstream producer in
Taiwan.
The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of
this issuer.