(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Fierce competition
in Taiwan's banking sector is likely to trigger the sector's
growing attention on higher-margin overseas business over the
next three to five years but expansion risks will remain
manageable, according to a recently released article by Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Taiwan Banks Prudently Manage
Overseas Business Growth With Absorbable Risk."
"The migration of Taiwanese corporate activities overseas
and gradual deregulation of economic activities with China will
motivate Taiwan banks to increase resource allocation for their
overseas operations over the next few years, particularly in
Greater China and Asia-Pacific," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Eunice Fan. "Banks' offshore business activities
represented less than 15% of overall revenue in 2011, despite
doubling over the past decade, and we expect this prudent
expansion pace to continue."
The article suggests that the inherently higher banking
industry country risk in several target markets and banks'
unseasoned underwriting experience in newly expanded areas will
constrain rapid overseas business growth over the next three to
five years.
"Despite potentially higher risks in several overseas
markets such as China and Vietnam, we believe expansion risks
will remain manageable over the next three to five years. We
also don't expect the banking sector's credit costs on overseas
business to rise significantly or to dilute banks'
capitalization over the same period," said Ms. Fan.
Prudent internal risk management and tight regulation have
kept credit costs and associated risks relatively low over the
past several years while banks' asset allocation on overseas
businesses has steadily risen, and this correlation is likely to
continue, says the report.