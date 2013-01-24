(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan Cooperative Bank's (TCB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TCB will continue to benefit from an extremely high probability of government support. This is underpinned by TCB's systemic importance in Taiwan's banking sector and by a high level of government control of its parent, Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company (TCFHC).

TCB's Long-Term IDR is currently at the Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-', based on a Support Rating of '1'. A downgrade is considered unlikely, unless there is an adverse shift in the perceived willingness and capacity of state support. An upgrade of the sovereign may lead to an upgrade of the IDR, although this would still depend on Fitch's assessment of TCB's policy role and relationship with the state. An upgrade of the IDR may also result from an upgrade of the VR, although this would be contingent on the VR being upgraded above the SRF. This is because support is currently the driver of IDR.

TCB's VR reflects the bank's modest profitability, a modest loan loss provision buffer and below sector average capitalisation. These are, nonetheless, counterbalanced by the bank's strong franchise and strong depositor confidence owing to its status as a state-controlled bank.

Downgrade triggers for the VR include material asset quality deterioration that weakens its already thin capitalisation. On the other hand, the VR may be upgraded if sustained improvements in risk-adjusted return and its internal capital generation capability lead to an increase in capitalisation to levels comparable with regional peers.

Fitch expects profitability to come under pressure in 2013-2014 on rising provisioning to meet new regulatory guidance on general provisioning. However, the bank's intended shift towards private-sector lending and a more selective lending strategy with more disciplined pricing may enhance interest margin, albeit gradually.

Fitch expects risks associated with TCB's loan portfolio to stabilise unless global economic recovery stalls. Exposure to weaker technology sectors, namely dynamic random access memory and thin-film-transistor liquid crystal display, as well as property-related lending is not likely to rise beyond the bank's internally set limits. Coupled with modest credit growth and a conservative overseas expansion strategy, asset quality is set to remain stable.

TCB's capitalisation significantly improved after a capital injection of TWD17.8bn from TCFHC in Q312. Although this has relieved the bank from immediate capital pressure, its Tier 1 ratio (7.4%) remained below that of the sector average (9.4%) at end-Q312. Fitch continues to view TCB's capitalisation as insufficient to absorb unexpected shocks from a global economic downturn. This a major constraining factor on its standalone credit profile.

TCB's perpetual cumulative bonds are rated three notches below its VR on a National Rating Scale to reflect the instrument's going-concern loss absorption feature. This is in line with Fitch's current rating criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities. Any rating action on TCB's VR could trigger a similar rating move on its bonds.

TCB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below its National Long-Term rating to reflect its subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss absorption feature. Any rating action on TCB's IDR could trigger a corresponding action on the bonds' rating.

TCB is the second-largest bank in Taiwan by asset and held a sizable deposit market share of about 7.8% as at end-Q312. It has an extensive branch network, with 295 domestic branches and seven overseas units. TCB is a fully-owned subsidiary of TCFHC.

A Credit Update on TCB will be available shortly on www.fitchratings.com.

The rating actions are as follows:

TCB:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'

Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'

Perpetual cumulative bonds affirmed at 'BBB-(twn)'