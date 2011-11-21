(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with Stable Outlook. A full rating list is detailed at the end of this commentary.

Taiwan's Eximbank's IDR is aligned with that of Taiwan sovereign, reflecting Fitch's expectations of a very high propensity of government support in the event it is required. Taiwan's Eximbank is a policy bank wholly owned by the government, which entrusted it with the mission to promote external trade and develop Taiwan's economy. The bank's mission is of paramount importance in light of Taiwan's export dependency.

The Outlook on Taiwan's Eximbank is in line with that of Taiwan's sovereign rating. Any rating action on the Taiwan sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of government support could trigger a similar rating action on the bank. Fitch believes the latter is a remote prospect in the near to medium term.

Strong state support is evident from the availability of stable funding sources and export insurance capacity from various government agencies aimed at fostering Taiwan's export trade. These funding lines have been renewed since their establishment in 1980s and 1990s and incremental funding or insurance capacity have been offered on an ad-hoc basis during times of weak external conditions, such as in the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the Asian crisis in 1997.

Taiwan's Eximbank is generally a self-sufficient government institution in executing government policy in external trade along various stages of economic cycles. Its balance sheet is prudently managed, with sound capital strength and a satisfactory asset quality profile. The bank has never been in financial stress that required government's capital or liquidity support.

Nevertheless, its policy-mandated exposures render the bank susceptible to external shocks in global demand. Fitch believes that government support will be forthcoming if the bank experiences severe losses and liquidity stress.

Taiwan's Eximbank was established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act and is supervised by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Fitch has assigned the following ratings to Taiwan's Eximbank:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating: 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating: 'F1+(twn)'

- Support Rating: '1'

- Support Rating Floor: 'A+'