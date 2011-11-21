(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of
China (Taiwan's Eximbank) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with Stable Outlook. A full rating
list is detailed at the end of this commentary.
Taiwan's Eximbank's IDR is aligned with that of Taiwan
sovereign, reflecting Fitch's expectations of a very high
propensity of government support in the event it is required.
Taiwan's Eximbank is a policy bank wholly owned by the
government, which entrusted it with the mission to promote
external trade and develop Taiwan's economy. The bank's mission
is of paramount importance in light of Taiwan's export
dependency.
The Outlook on Taiwan's Eximbank is in line with that of
Taiwan's sovereign rating. Any rating action on the Taiwan
sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of government
support could trigger a similar rating action on the bank. Fitch
believes the latter is a remote prospect in the near to medium
term.
Strong state support is evident from the availability of
stable funding sources and export insurance capacity from
various government agencies aimed at fostering Taiwan's export
trade. These funding lines have been renewed since their
establishment in 1980s and 1990s and incremental funding or
insurance capacity have been offered on an ad-hoc basis during
times of weak external conditions, such as in the global
financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the Asian crisis in 1997.
Taiwan's Eximbank is generally a self-sufficient government
institution in executing government policy in external trade
along various stages of economic cycles. Its balance sheet is
prudently managed, with sound capital strength and a
satisfactory asset quality profile. The bank has never been in
financial stress that required government's capital or liquidity
support.
Nevertheless, its policy-mandated exposures render the bank
susceptible to external shocks in global demand. Fitch believes
that government support will be forthcoming if the bank
experiences severe losses and liquidity stress.
Taiwan's Eximbank was established in 1979 under The
Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act and is
supervised by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).
A Credit Update on Taiwan's Eximbank will be available
shortly at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings to Taiwan's
Eximbank:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating: 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating: 'F1+(twn)'
- Support Rating: '1'
- Support Rating Floor: 'A+'