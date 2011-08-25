(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taiwan Finance Corporation's (TFC) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable
Outlook. A full rating breakdown is detailed below.
The affirmation reflects TFC's stable credit profile over
the past 12 months. The IDRs of TFC are based on expected
support from its 95% owners, a group of financial institutions
substantially stronger than TFC in terms of size and financial
profile. Although unlikely in the near term, positive rating
action may result from TFC potentially integrating into the
operations of one of its strong bank shareholders.
TFC's Viability Rating (VR) is at the lower end of Taiwanese
bills finance companies rated by Fitch despite its high capital
levels and satisfactory liquidity and asset quality. The main
factors weighing on TFC's VR are its small franchise, limited
business scope, as well as weak profitability. TFC's VR should
remain stable over the near term, but could be upgraded on
improved profitability and sustained business development.
TFC's profitability remained weak in H111, with an unaudited
annualised return on equity (ROE) of 2.3% (2010: 3.1%), mainly
due to its low asset base. Fitch expects TFC to gradually
improve profitability, supported by steadily rising business
volumes and a prudent risk appetite. TFC has a reasonably sound
liquidity profile and robust capitalization, with equity/assets
and capital adequacy ratios of 17.6% and 30.2%, respectively, at
end-H111 (peer median: 13% and 14.5%).
TFC is one of the smallest bills finance companies in
Taiwan. Its largest shareholders are Mega International
Commercial Bank Company Limited ('A-'/Stable), International
Bills Finance Corporation ('BBB'/Stable) and Cathay United Bank,
each with a 24.6% stake, followed by The Shanghai Commercial and
Savings Bank and city government-controlled Bank of Kaohsiung,
with 11.5% and 10%, respectively.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'
National Long-term rating at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating at 'F1(twn)'
Viability rating at 'bb'
Individual rating at 'D'
Support rating at '2'
For a more detailed credit profile, please refer to Fitch's
credit report of TFC, which will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.