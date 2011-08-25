(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan Finance Corporation's (TFC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is detailed below.

The affirmation reflects TFC's stable credit profile over the past 12 months. The IDRs of TFC are based on expected support from its 95% owners, a group of financial institutions substantially stronger than TFC in terms of size and financial profile. Although unlikely in the near term, positive rating action may result from TFC potentially integrating into the operations of one of its strong bank shareholders.

TFC's Viability Rating (VR) is at the lower end of Taiwanese bills finance companies rated by Fitch despite its high capital levels and satisfactory liquidity and asset quality. The main factors weighing on TFC's VR are its small franchise, limited business scope, as well as weak profitability. TFC's VR should remain stable over the near term, but could be upgraded on improved profitability and sustained business development.

TFC's profitability remained weak in H111, with an unaudited annualised return on equity (ROE) of 2.3% (2010: 3.1%), mainly due to its low asset base. Fitch expects TFC to gradually improve profitability, supported by steadily rising business volumes and a prudent risk appetite. TFC has a reasonably sound liquidity profile and robust capitalization, with equity/assets and capital adequacy ratios of 17.6% and 30.2%, respectively, at end-H111 (peer median: 13% and 14.5%).

TFC is one of the smallest bills finance companies in Taiwan. Its largest shareholders are Mega International Commercial Bank Company Limited ('A-'/Stable), International Bills Finance Corporation ('BBB'/Stable) and Cathay United Bank, each with a 24.6% stake, followed by The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank and city government-controlled Bank of Kaohsiung, with 11.5% and 10%, respectively.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'

National Long-term rating at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating at 'F1(twn)'

Viability rating at 'bb'

Individual rating at 'D'

Support rating at '2'

