TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 7, 2013--Taiwan's IT players are unlikely to fully recover in the first half of 2013 despite strong demand for smartphones and tablets as well as stabilizing demand for PCs that use Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system. But thriving demand for handheld IT devices could significantly offset the still sluggish demand for high-tech products given the weak global economy.

That's according to an article, titled "Taiwan's High-Tech Firms Benefit From Stabilizing Demand And Moderate Leverage In 2013; Outlook Stable," that Taiwan Ratings Corp. published today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.

"We expect the performance of Taiwan's high-tech sector to stabilize or slightly improve in 2013 compared with 2012," said Taiwan Ratings' credit analyst Raymond Hsu. "We also believe the low leverage of high-tech companies provides an adequate buffer for ratings. That's despite a recent increase in debt funding to take advantage of the prevailing low interest rate in Taiwan's corporate bond market."

Our ratings on obligors have a slightly negative bias, which is similar to that for Standard & Poor's ratings in the Asia-Pacific technology sector. The bias reflects key factors in the high-tech sector, such as the weak global economy and a slowdown in global IT spending, particularly for TVs and PCs."

Taiwan's semiconductor foundry and electronics manufacturing services providers should benefit the most from improving demand," said Mr. Hsu. "The hardest hit will be electronic component makers. They can expect slower growth, due to relatively weak TV and PC sales."

Nevertheless, operating margins could improve slightly for companies with weaker growth prospects, given that limited capacity additions will help them to maintain pricing premiums.