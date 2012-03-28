(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) March 28, 2012--Strong competition and a soft economic outlook are likely to constrain growth in the premiums of Taiwan's life insurers in 2012. The volatile global investment climate could also curb earnings expansion and delay insurers' attempts to strengthen their capitalization. That's according to an article titled "Taiwan Life Insurers' Low Earnings Growth Hinders Capital Restoration," that was published by Taiwan Ratings Corp. today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.

"We expect the difficult investment climate, fierce competition, and low interest rates to make it difficult for Taiwan's life insurers to enhance their earnings and capitalization in 2012," said credit analyst Serene Hsieh. "Nonetheless, we believe insurers' adequate liquidity, continuous new business flows, and generally adequate investment asset quality will help protect their credit profiles from modest volatility."

According to the report, the performance of the island's life insurance sector has been subdued over the past two years. Further, a possible slowdown in Taiwan's economic recovery may limit insurers' ability to raise premiums and turn around their performance. "Low operating performance and mediocre capitalization will remain the life insurance sector's key rating weaknesses in 2012," said Ms. Hsieh. "But we don't expect the credit profiles of our rated insurers to weaken significantly, even considering the sector's high capital sensitivity to investment market performance."

The report also says that Taiwan life insurers appear to be taking more risks in their investment strategies to maximize shareholder returns; however, their adequate risk management offers some protection against unstable operating conditions.