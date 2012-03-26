(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--An improvement in
pricing discipline should help Taiwan's non-life insurers
maintain stable underwriting performances in 2012. Local
insurers benefited from a relatively mild year for catastrophe
events in 2011. But the unpredictability of catastrophe claims
emphasizes the importance of maintaining good capital buffers
and enterprise risk management to protect credit profiles in the
year ahead.
That's according to an article titled "Taiwan Non-Life
Insurance Sector Outlook: Pricing Discipline Should Support 2012
Underwriting Performance," that was published by Taiwan Ratings
Corp. today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit
Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of
Standard & Poor's.
"A moderate economic growth forecast for Taiwan and greater
pricing discipline among insurers underpin a stable outlook for
the island's non-life sector in 2012, in our view," said credit
analyst Eva Chou. "Price competition could gradually ease over
the next few quarters as insurers begin selective re-pricing,
particularly on products with higher loss experience. This would
greatly support the non-life sector's stable underwriting
performance in 2012."
According to the report, the island's non-life insurers had
relatively low catastrophe claims compared with their regional
peers' in 2011, which helped prevent a downturn in the sector's
earnings. But price competition has increased significantly
since 2009 following a new round of price deregulation, which
has dragged down the sector's underwriting performance from
previous highs.
"The introduction of reference rates for catastrophe
insurance on commercial fire business since July 1, 2011, is
likely to improve the sector's underwriting performance," said
Ms. Chou. "But the full impact of higher pricing on this key
product line will be uncertain until mid-2012."
The report also says that a moderate economic growth outlook
for Taiwan could also aid premium growth, despite the likelihood
that the economy will grow at a slower pace in 2012. The report
