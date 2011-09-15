(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Both transactions are ultimately secured by a pool of apartment loans originated by Taiyo Life Insurance Company.

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within Standard & Poor's initial assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.

-- We affirmed our credit ratings on the two transactions.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates issued under the Taiyo Mutual Life Apartment Loan Trust Certificates No. 1 and Taiyo Life Apartment Loan Trust Certificates No. 2 (see list below). Class A-1 senior trust certificates of both transactions have already been redeemed.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the aforementioned two transactions, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the two transactions because: (1) in all the transactions, the performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions; and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available to the certificates have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.

The senior trust certificates are ultimately secured by a pool of apartment loans originated by Taiyo Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/-). The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date for the senior trust certificates.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Taiyo Mutual Life Apartment Loan Trust Certificates No.1

JPY30 billion fixed rate trust certificates due December 2032

Class Rating Initial Amount

A-2 AAA (sf) JPY7.0 bil.

A-3 AAA (sf) JPY3.0 bil.

Taiyo Life Apartment Loan Trust Certificates No.2

JPY26.5 billion fixed rate trust certificates due July 2034

Class Rating Initial Amount

A-2 AAA (sf) JPY3.5 bil.

A-3 AAA (sf) JPY2.5 bil.