TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/A-1+) U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured straight bonds (see list below). The prescription drugmaker plans to use funds from the issuance to repay some of the short-term loan debt it raised to acquire branded generic drugmaker Nycomed A/S (not rated) on Sept. 30, 2011.

The ratings on Takeda Pharmaceutical reflect its steady earnings, backed by several internationally successful drugs and its top position in the Japanese market by sales and profits; its strong research and development (R&D) capabilities in lifestyle diseases and its reinforced skills in oncology and branded generic drugs, through mergers and acquisitions (M&As); and its sound financial condition, supported by strong liquidity. Factors that constrain the ratings include pressure on earnings due to likely availability in the U.S. of generic versions of core products. In addition, although M&As have contributed to earnings, Takeda's product portfolio and R&D pipeline are still less diverse and narrower than global mega pharmaceutical companies.

US$1.5 bil. 1.031% bonds due March 17, 2015 AA-

US$1.5 bil. 1.625% bonds due March 17, 2017 AA-

