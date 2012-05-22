DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
May 23 Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Taylor University's (IN) $11.5 million of Series 2012 Economic Development Revenue Refunding Bonds and affirms ratings on outstanding debt; outlook is stable
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.