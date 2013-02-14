NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
TCF Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries to 'BBB-/F3'. The
Outlook remains Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this release.
Fitch reviewed TCF Financial Corporation as part of a peer
review that included 16 mid-tier regional banks. The banks in
the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank of Hawaii
Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay General Bancorp,
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc., First
Horizon National Corporation, First National of Nebraska, Inc.,
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial
Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United Financial,
Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB
Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation. Refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier
Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' for a
discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group.
The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks with total
assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs for this
group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a high of
'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier regional bank
group has fairly homogenous business strategies. The
institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans and
investments.
With limited opportunity to improve fee-based income in the
near term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will continue to
face greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions
with greater revenue diversification. Share repurchases is
common theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As mid-tier banks face
earnings headwinds, institutions have begun repurchasing common
shares to improve shareholder returns. Fitch anticipates
continued repurchase activity in 2013 as the return on equity
lags historical norms for the group. In addition to share
repurchases, Fitch has observed that some mid-tier banks have
looked to their investment portfolio to improve returns. Most
notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more popular amongst mid-tier
banks.
Although such securities are beneficial to yields and
returns, Fitch notes that such purchases can be a negative
ratings driver if the risks are not properly measured, monitored
and controlled. Asset quality continues to improve throughout
the banking sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net
charge-offs (NCOs) are down significantly year over year. Fitch
anticipates further asset quality improvement as nonperforming
loan (NPL) inflow slows. Reserve levels have also declined as
asset quality improves, which has been beneficial to earnings in
2012. Fitch expects further reserve releases in 2013 but at a
slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The long-term and short-term ratings of TCB have been
downgraded to 'BBB-/F3'. The Outlook remains Negative. The
downgrade of TCB's long-term and short-term ratings primarily
reflects the company's sustained weak asset quality and
consumer-oriented, higher-risk balance sheet compared to other
mid-tier regional banks. More specifically, Fitch remains
concerned about the company's level of exposure to consumer real
estate relative to capital that has been thinned out through
strategic balance sheet restructurings as well as the relatively
lower level of readily available liquidity on balance sheet.
Further, the downgrade better aligns the TCB's ratings with
peers of similar condition and performance. Fitch has maintained
the Rating Outlook at Negative reflecting its view that further
negative rating action could take place if credit risk is not
stabilized over the near-to-mid-term causing negative earnings
performance and capital deterioration or if the bank's
relatively new strategies do not favorably impact TCB's
operating results and financial condition.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs TCB's weak
asset quality continues to be a primary negative ratings driver.
TCB reported a NPA ratio (inclusive of accruing TDRs) of nearly
7.50% at year-end 2012 up from 7.26% a year ago, and the worst
NPA ratio within the mid-tier regional group. Continued asset
quality deterioration has primarily been driven by a high level
of consumer-related problem loans. In fact, at third quarter
2012 (3Q'12), over 40% of total NPAs were consumer-related
accruing TDRs.
Therefore, Fitch expects NPAs to remain at an elevated level
in both relative and absolute terms over the intermediate term
due to the lifetime TDR status of residential TDRs. Fitch also
expects NCOs, with an annualized quarterly average in excess of
125 basis points (bps) over the last 20 quarters even when
excluding the impact of new regulatory guidance issued in 3Q'12,
to continue to exceed others in the mid-tier group going
forward. These trends in asset quality remains at odds with peer
institutions that are largely experiencing significant
improvements in the levels of NPAs, NCOs and provisioning while
TCB's trends remain negative overall.
As noted above, Fitch expects TCB's profitability to be
weighed down by credit costs going forward but be commensurate
with its rating category of 'BBB-'. TCB generates a relatively
high PPNR/AA due to high spread income and a low cost of funds.
Fitch expects an elevated level of PPNR given the company's
business strategy and balance sheet structure that has resulted
in a loan to deposit ratio of nearly 110%, a ratio relatively
high for TCB's rating level. However, Fitch also expects overall
earnings performance to continue to be adversely impacted by the
need to take higher provisions to maintain reasonable reserve
levels leading to operating results in line with other 'BBB-'
rated institutions.
Fitch notes that capital levels thinned out during TCB's
balance sheet restructuring at beginning of 2012 and have
remained relatively weak for its rating level. The company had a
Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets of 9.31% at 3Q'12
higher than just two banks in the peer group. This level of
capital is likely adequate for the company in the near term but
could be strained if credit trends worsen or growth in the
bank's national lending portfolio becomes excessive relative to
Fitch's expectations. In the long term, if legacy credits show
improving trends TCB's ratings or Outlook could be positively
impacted. Conversely, TCF's ratings are sensitive to asset
quality trends, which, if remain volatile and negative, could
result in adverse rating action. Further, if the company's
relatively new national lending strategies such as near-prime
auto lending fail to positively impact the company's operating
results and overall financial condition, Fitch could take
negative rating action.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults. . Fitch has taken the following rating
actions: TCF Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Negative Outlook
maintained;
--Viability to 'bbb-' from 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Preferred stock to 'B' from 'B+'.
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support floor affirmed at 'NF'. TCF National Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Negative Outlook
maintained;
--Viability to 'bbb-' from 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Short-term deposits to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Subordinated debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
--Support affirmed at '5'
--Support floor affirmed at 'NF'.