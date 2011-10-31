(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited's (TEL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Stable Outlook has been assigned.

At the same time TEL's Short-Term IDR of 'F2' has been affirmed and the RWN been removed. TEL's ratings were placed on RWN on 29 May 2011. The downgrades reflect the additional competitive pressure that TEL will suffer after the demerger of Chorus, which was approved by shareholders on 26 October 2011 and is now only subject to the receipt of final court orders. Fitch notes that the separation of fixed-line access infrastructure and the restrictions placed on TEL prohibiting it from acquiring local loop infrastructure for 36 months after demerger will weaken TEL's business profile.

"TEL will face competition from other operators, some of whom, unlike TEL, will continue to own their own local loop Infrastructure," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Corporate rating team.

"TEL's migration from a fully integrated business to a service provider will not only lead to loss of wholesale revenue but also cost disadvantages compared to competitors that own their own infrastructure, especially during the roll-out phase of the ultra fast broadband project," added Mr. Kenny.

TEL's proposed post-demerger capital structure, though temporally more conservative, does not fully mitigate the higher business risks it will face. The agency notes that TEL has not revised down its 90% dividend payout policy despite the higher business risks as a pure telecommunications services provider. Fitch expects capex to decline as Chorus will now be responsible for maintaining the copper and fibre local loop networks that TEL formerly owned.

However, over the next two years customer acquisition and retention costs, as well as bidding costs for additional spectrum in December 2013, are expected to negatively affect cash flows and cause leverage to marginally increase. The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that, following the downgrade, TEL has reasonable ratings headroom.

A negative rating action may result from TEL's operating EBITDAR margin falling below 15% whilst funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage remains over 2.0x, or if FFO adjusted leverage exceeds 3x.