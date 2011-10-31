(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited's (TEL) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Stable Outlook has been assigned.
At the same time TEL's Short-Term IDR of 'F2' has been
affirmed and the RWN been removed. TEL's ratings were placed on
RWN on 29 May 2011. The downgrades reflect the additional
competitive pressure that TEL will suffer after the demerger of
Chorus, which was approved by shareholders on 26 October 2011
and is now only subject to the receipt of final court orders.
Fitch notes that the separation of fixed-line access
infrastructure and the restrictions placed on TEL prohibiting it
from acquiring local loop infrastructure for 36 months after
demerger will weaken TEL's business profile.
"TEL will face competition from other operators, some of
whom, unlike TEL, will continue to own their own local loop
Infrastructure," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's
Corporate rating team.
"TEL's migration from a fully integrated business to a
service provider will not only lead to loss of wholesale revenue
but also cost disadvantages compared to competitors that own
their own infrastructure, especially during the roll-out phase
of the ultra fast broadband project," added Mr. Kenny.
TEL's proposed post-demerger capital structure, though
temporally more conservative, does not fully mitigate the higher
business risks it will face. The agency notes that TEL has not
revised down its 90% dividend payout policy despite the higher
business risks as a pure telecommunications services provider.
Fitch expects capex to decline as Chorus will now be responsible
for maintaining the copper and fibre local loop networks that
TEL formerly owned.
However, over the next two years customer acquisition and
retention costs, as well as bidding costs for additional
spectrum in December 2013, are expected to negatively affect
cash flows and cause leverage to marginally increase. The Stable
Outlook reflects the fact that, following the downgrade, TEL has
reasonable ratings headroom.
A negative rating action may result from TEL's operating
EBITDAR margin falling below 15% whilst funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage remains over 2.0x, or if FFO adjusted
leverage exceeds 3x.