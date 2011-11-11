(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its ratings on Telecom Corp. of New Zealand Ltd. (TCNZ) to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.

The rating outlook is stable. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Aug. 4, 2010.

We had indicated the likelihood of a one-notch downgrade when we maintained the CreditWatch on Aug. 30, 2011.

"The downgrade reflects TCNZ's reduced revenue diversity and loss of high-credit-quality access network revenues due to the demerger of Chorus Ltd.," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Draffin said. "Tempering the revenue loss is TCNZ's adoption of a more conservative financial policy framework."

TCNZ has recently received shareholder and court approval to demerge its fixed-line telecommunications access network, telephone exchanges, and part of its core backhaul network.

We expect the demerger of Chorus Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to be completed in Dec. 2011.

In our view, the high-quality access network revenues and integrated business model were key credit strengths of TCNZ, with the access network accounting for about one-third of the group's pre-demerger earnings.

Accordingly, as a consequence of the demerger, we have lowered our assessment of TCNZ's business risk profile to 'satisfactory', from 'strong'. The ratings on TCNZ reflect our opinion of the group's modest financial risk profile, significant market position as the largest provider of telecommunications products and services in New Zealand, and strong free cash flow generation.

Offsetting these strengths are the intensifying competition in New Zealand's fixed and mobile telecommunications services, and the execution risks associated with delivering new products, technologies, and cost-reduction initiatives.

Mr. Draffin added: "The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's modest financial risk profile, large market shares and cash flows, and prudent capital management will mitigate the group's exposure to intensifying competition in New Zealand and underpin credit quality at the 'A-' rating level."

Downward rating pressure could, however, emerge if market share and margin pressures, or a debt-funded investment, sustained fully adjusted debt to EBITDA at the high 1x level or greater.

A significant and persistent erosion of market shares across its businesses could also pressure the ratings even if a modest financial risk profile is maintained. Upward rating pressure is considered unlikely in the next few years, given the increasing competition and TCNZ's already modest financial risk profile.