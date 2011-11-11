(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its ratings on
Telecom Corp. of New Zealand Ltd. (TCNZ) to 'A-/A-2' from
'A/A-1'.
The rating outlook is stable. We also removed all ratings
from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Aug. 4, 2010.
We had indicated the likelihood of a one-notch downgrade
when we maintained the CreditWatch on Aug. 30, 2011.
"The downgrade reflects TCNZ's reduced revenue diversity and
loss of high-credit-quality access network revenues due to the
demerger of Chorus Ltd.," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul
Draffin said. "Tempering the revenue loss is TCNZ's adoption of
a more conservative financial policy framework."
TCNZ has recently received shareholder and court approval to
demerge its fixed-line telecommunications access network,
telephone exchanges, and part of its core backhaul network.
We expect the demerger of Chorus Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to be
completed in Dec. 2011.
In our view, the high-quality access network revenues and
integrated business model were key credit strengths of TCNZ,
with the access network accounting for about one-third of the
group's pre-demerger earnings.
Accordingly, as a consequence of the demerger, we have
lowered our assessment of TCNZ's business risk profile to
'satisfactory', from 'strong'. The ratings on TCNZ reflect our
opinion of the group's modest financial risk profile,
significant market position as the largest provider of
telecommunications products and services in New Zealand, and
strong free cash flow generation.
Offsetting these strengths are the intensifying competition
in New Zealand's fixed and mobile telecommunications services,
and the execution risks associated with delivering new products,
technologies, and cost-reduction initiatives.
Mr. Draffin added: "The stable outlook reflects our
expectation that the group's modest financial risk profile,
large market shares and cash flows, and prudent capital
management will mitigate the group's exposure to intensifying
competition in New Zealand and underpin credit quality at the
'A-' rating level."
Downward rating pressure could, however, emerge if market
share and margin pressures, or a debt-funded investment,
sustained fully adjusted debt to EBITDA at the high 1x level or
greater.
A significant and persistent erosion of market shares across
its businesses could also pressure the ratings even if a modest
financial risk profile is maintained. Upward rating pressure is
considered unlikely in the next few years, given the increasing
competition and TCNZ's already modest financial risk profile.