MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had maintained its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings on Telecom Corp. of New Zealand Ltd. (TCNZ) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were initially placed on Aug. 4, 2010.

This CreditWatch update reflects our opinion that there is a high likelihood that TCNZ will complete the proposed demerger of its Chorus access network business and related infrastructure. TCNZ plans to demerge Chorus by the end of calendar year 2011, with the proposal subject to shareholder and various other approvals.

"As we've said previously, we believe this demerger will weaken TCNZ's strong business risk profile," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Draffin said. "If shareholders approve the demerger, it will likely result, all things being equal, in a lowering of the long-term rating on TCNZ by at least one notch. However, a rating outcome of 'A-' is possible for TCNZ if the group maintains an appropriately conservative capital structure and financial policies following the demerger."

We note the group has publicly stated its intention to target a rating in the 'A' rating category following the demerger. The final rating outcome will, however, depend on a number of key issues, including:

-- TCNZ's initial capital structure and financial policy objectives;

-- The outlook for revenue and market share for the group's mobile business;

-- Revenue and margin expectations for the fixed-line retailing business; and

-- The group's strategy regarding its ancillary businesses, particularly its ICT and Australian operations.