(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- A recent capital injection from Portugal Telecom has
strengthened Telemar's capital structure and given the group
additional financial support to increase its network capital
expenditures to face growing competition.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale corporate
credit ratings on the entities of the Telemar Group, while also
assigning a 'BBB-' rating to BRT.
-- We believe the group will benefit from the proposed
corporate restructuring that, if approved, will simplify
ownership and increase corporate governance.
SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard &
Poor's said today that it affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale
corporate credit ratings on Tele Norte Leste Participacoes S.A.
(TNL) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. (TMAR).
At the same time, we assigned the same 'BBB-' rating to
Brasil Telecom S.A. (BRT), which currently is a full subsidiary
of TMAR but upon conclusion of the corporate restructure should
become the operating holding company of the group.
Given the interdependencies and financial integration of
TNL, TMAR, and BRT, we analyze the companies based on the
consolidated financials of TNL, as one economic group, which we
call Telemar. We also affirmed our 'brAAA' national scale
ratings on TNL and its subsidiaries.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
"Standard & Poor's ratings on Telemar reflect the group's
dominant market position in the telecom industry in Brazil, with
revenue diversification among wireline, wireless, and
broadband," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Reginaldo
Takara. "We also considered its resulting strong cash flow
generation."
The industry, however, suffers from high competition,
especially with the traffic trend moving from fixed-line to
mobile. This could result in lower operating profits, even with
growth in subscribers and minutes of usage.
The recent capital injection from Portugal Telecom has put
Telemar in a solid position to implement investments, and we
expect the group will increase broadband capacity and raise the
quality of its services. We also expect the proposed ownership
restructure to be completed soon, bringing further improvements
to the group's corporate governance and additional cost savings.
