-- A recent capital injection from Portugal Telecom has strengthened Telemar's capital structure and given the group additional financial support to increase its network capital expenditures to face growing competition.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale corporate credit ratings on the entities of the Telemar Group, while also assigning a 'BBB-' rating to BRT.

-- We believe the group will benefit from the proposed corporate restructuring that, if approved, will simplify ownership and increase corporate governance.

SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's said today that it affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale corporate credit ratings on Tele Norte Leste Participacoes S.A. (TNL) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. (TMAR).

At the same time, we assigned the same 'BBB-' rating to Brasil Telecom S.A. (BRT), which currently is a full subsidiary of TMAR but upon conclusion of the corporate restructure should become the operating holding company of the group.

Given the interdependencies and financial integration of TNL, TMAR, and BRT, we analyze the companies based on the consolidated financials of TNL, as one economic group, which we call Telemar. We also affirmed our 'brAAA' national scale ratings on TNL and its subsidiaries.

The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"Standard & Poor's ratings on Telemar reflect the group's dominant market position in the telecom industry in Brazil, with revenue diversification among wireline, wireless, and broadband," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Reginaldo Takara. "We also considered its resulting strong cash flow generation."

The industry, however, suffers from high competition, especially with the traffic trend moving from fixed-line to mobile. This could result in lower operating profits, even with growth in subscribers and minutes of usage.

The recent capital injection from Portugal Telecom has put Telemar in a solid position to implement investments, and we expect the group will increase broadband capacity and raise the quality of its services. We also expect the proposed ownership restructure to be completed soon, bringing further improvements to the group's corporate governance and additional cost savings.

