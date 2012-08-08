(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

Telkom's ratings remain constrained by Indonesia's FC and LC IDRs of 'BBB-' due to the government's effective majority (52.5% at end-June 2012) shareholding and significant influence over the company. Fitch believes that Telkom is strategically important to the government as a fixed-line incumbent and dominant wireless and broadband operator.

Telkom's ratings have significant headroom given its strong credit metrics. It has low funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (end-June 2012: 0.3x), solid post-distribution free cash flow (FCF) generation and high operating EBITDAR margins of over 50% relative to other Asia-Pacific incumbent operators.

Fitch believes that Telkom's 2012 operating EBITDAR margins will decline, due to greater competition and a changing revenue mix with a higher contribution from a less-profitable data segment. During 2010-11, Telkom's key competitors, PT Indosat Tbk ('BBB'/Stable) and PT XL Axiata ('BB+'/Positive), gained wireless market share from Telkom's wireless subsidiary, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel 'BBB'/Stable). Further, Fitch expects Telkom's post-distribution FCF generation margin will decline to 1%-3% in 2012 (2011: 10%) due to higher capex of IDR19trn (2011: IDR14.6trn) to roll-out the fibre-based network and to increase data coverage and capacity at its wireless subsidiary. All these have been factored into Telkom's ratings.

Telkom's rating headroom may be reduced in case of a large debt-funded M&A transaction. During the last two years, Telkom has withdrawn from discussions on two transactions - one for a Cambodian telecom business and second with Pacnet Limited ('B+'/Negative). Telkom's credit metrics may also deteriorate if Telkom uses debt to buy out Singapore Telecom Limited's (SingTel, 'A+'/Stable) 35% stake in Telkomsel. However, SingTel has shown little willingness to sell this stake currently.

What could trigger a rating action? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- upgrade in the sovereign's FC and LC IDRs

- weaker links between the government and Telkom

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- downgrade of the sovereign FC and LC IDRs

- a significant increase in shareholder return or a major debt-funded acquisition