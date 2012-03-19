(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Telstra
Corporation Limited's (Telstra) Outlook to Stable from Negative.
The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the senior
unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'A'. The Short-Term IDR
and the commercial paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'.
The Outlook revision and ratings reflect that, the now
contractual, future cash receipts from NBN Co Limited (NBN) will
largely mitigate the company's loss of revenue and higher
business risk following transfer of public switched telephone
network (PSTN) infrastructure to NBN. The company announced that
it had finalised definitive agreements with NBN and the
government on the 7 March 2012.
"Fitch estimates that Telstra will receive benefits of
approximately AUD26bn, pre-tax, from NBN over the next thirty
years," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific
Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. "Telstra is
likely to invest a large proportion of that cash in improving
its mobile infrastructure and developing product offerings to
drive growth."
Telstra's competitive advantage is the superior coverage,
reliability and technology leadership of its mobile network. The
company's strong cash position, relative to peers, enables it to
sustain this advantage and facilitate growth in mobile margins
and market share. The nature of competition in the Australian
mobile telecommunications industry is unlikely to change in the
near future, and low population density and the lack of
available spectrum deter potential new entrants.
Telstra is facing a number of downstream competitive threats
including, voice over internet protocol, media content
aggregation offerings, 'cloud computing' services and other
'over the top' services. NBN cash flows will support Telstra's
ability to address these threats by way of infrastructure and
technological leadership. For instance, the company aims to form
exclusive alliances with 'cloud' service providers and grow
revenue by attracting customers to its extensive 'cloud'
infrastructure.
The company has yet to announce its capital management
policy following agreement of the transaction with NBN. If
capital management initiatives cause the company's credit
metrics to deteriorate significantly beyond Fitch's current
expectations, the ratings may be downgraded.
Fitch has tightened its negative rating guidelines for
Telstra to reflect the changes in the company's operating risk
profile as it transitions from the incumbent fixed-line operator
to an integrated telecommunications services provider obtaining
wholesale fixed services from NBN. The ratings may be downgraded
if funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage rises
above 1.75x (previously 2x) and/or if FFO interest coverage
falls below 9x (previously 7x), both on a sustained basis.