(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 17, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA' issue ratings
to the US$1.2 billion 2.375% Series 12 senior unsecured
guaranteed notes due 2023 and the US$500 million 3.375% Series
13 senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2042 that Temasek
Financial (I) Limited issued under its US$10 billion guaranteed
global medium-term notes program. Temasek Holdings (Private)
Limited (Temasek: AAA/Stable/A-1+) unconditionally and
irrevocably guarantees these notes.
The 'AAA' long-term corporate credit rating and 'aaa'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Temasek reflect the
company's highly diversified and liquid investments, and the
strong business risk profiles of most of its major investments,
which have steady and sustainable cash flows. The rating also
reflects our opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood
that the government of Singapore (AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+)
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
Temasek in the event of financial distress. The company's
exposure to the banking and financial services sectors and
emerging economies temper these strengths.
The benefit from the "extremely high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support would only be reflected in the
rating on Temasek if the SACP is lowered to the 'a' category,
which is currently unlikely, in our view. In our analysis, we
rate Temasek, the holding company, and those special purpose
vehicles that it guarantees.
Temasek's SACP also reflects: (1) the company's
"exceptional" liquidity, which strong recurring dividends from
its investee companies support; (2) steady cash flows from
divestments; and (3) the company's net cash position (including
short-term investments) for the past nine years. Factoring in
the US$1.75 billion new issues, we expect the company's ratio of
unconsolidated gross debt to portfolio value in 2012-2014 to
remain well below 30%, which is commensurate with a 'aaa' SACP.
In our view, Temasek has maintained its conservative and
prudent financial management. This is reflected in the company's
satisfactory financial performance for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2012. Its portfolio value increased to Singapore
dollar (S$) 198 billion from S$193 billion a year ago. Total
shareholder return declined to 1.5% from 4.6% for fiscal year
ended March 31, 2011. In our view, the return is fair,
reflecting volatile financial markets. The company has taken a
more cautious investment strategy since the 2008 financial
crisis. In 2009, total shareholder return was negative 30%.
Temasek's dividend inflows, divestment proceeds, and its
existing cash and short-term investments should cover potential
new investments comfortably, assuming the level of investments
is similar to the average of the three fiscal years till fiscal
2012. We believe that, even if the company's cash inflows
decrease by 50%, its liquidity sources would likely be enough to
cover the assumed investments by an average of 2x over the next
two fiscal years.
The stable outlook on the rating on Temasek reflects our
opinion of a low likelihood of a significant deterioration in
the company's financial risk profile, given its exceptional
liquidity. In addition, the outlook factors in Standard & Poor's
opinion of ongoing and extraordinary support from the Singapore
government to Temasek.
