(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Malaysia-based Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (Tenaga)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed Tenaga's foreign and local currency senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'.
"The ratings reflect Tenaga's strong business profile as the
owner and operator of the country's electricity distribution and
transmission network and its over 40% share of peninsular
Malaysia's power generation," says Shahim Zubair, Associate
Director of Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team. The
ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift to Tenaga's standalone
credit profile, due to its strategic importance to its majority
owner, the Malaysian government ('A-'/Stable), in accordance
with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage criteria.
Tenaga's ratings are constrained by the absence of an
established cost-based tariff-setting mechanism; its electricity
tariffs are ultimately set by the government of Malaysia. A new
fuel cost pass-through mechanism (FCPT) was introduced in
mid-2011, which calls for half yearly tariff reviews to capture
changes in generation costs. Under this mechanism, Tenaga's
average electricity tariffs were increased by 7.12% in June this
year; of which 5.12% were to account for increases in natural
gas (NG) costs.
However, Fitch notes there has been only one adjustment
under the new system to date, and it remains to be seen if the
FCPT would be consistently applied. "Regular cost-based tariff
adjustments are important to Tenaga's profitability given
expected increases in NG costs," adds Mr Zubair. NG prices
increased to RM13.7/mmbtu in June 2011 and are scheduled to rise
by RM3/mmbtu every six months until 2015, due to the
government's proposal to gradually remove the subsidy on NG sold
to the power generation sector. In FY10, NG accounted for around
50% of Tenaga's generation costs.
In the nine months to May 2011 Tenaga's adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR increased to 4.1x from 3.1x in FY10. This
was due to EBITDA margins falling to 17% (FY10: 27%) owing to
disruptions in NG supplies, necessitating Tenaga to switch to
the more costly fuel oil and distillates. The supply disruptions
were due to maintenance work on the gas infrastructure and
supplies are expected to resume to normal levels in FY12. Fitch
further notes the company's obligation to make fixed capacity
payments to independent power producers (IPPs) reduces its
financial flexibility. The agency capitalises half of Tenaga's
fixed capacity charges to IPPs to arrive at Tenaga's adjusted
financial leverage; the amount capitalised represents the
average unutilised proportion of IPP capacity on an annualised
basis.
Although free cash flow (FCF) generation turned into a
deficit of RM470m in the nine months to May 2011 as a result of
higher costs, Fitch notes Tenaga's FCF had historically been
positive. The agency expects Tenaga to revert to positive FCF
from FY12 on the assumption that a meaningful portion of any
increases in generation costs will be passed through to
customers via regular tariff adjustments. Tenaga's liquidity is
strong; as at end-May 2011, it had MR2.5bn of debt falling due
within one year compared with a cash balance of MR6.3bn.
Positive rating action may result from adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis
and a proven ability to pass on increases in generation costs
under FCPT to its customers. Conversely, negative rating action
may arise if leverage increases above 4.5x and funds flow from
operations to fixed charges fall below 2.5x, both on a sustained
basis; or if there is evidence of weakening of its ties with the
government.