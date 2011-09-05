(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (Tenaga) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Tenaga's foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'.

"The ratings reflect Tenaga's strong business profile as the owner and operator of the country's electricity distribution and transmission network and its over 40% share of peninsular Malaysia's power generation," says Shahim Zubair, Associate Director of Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team. The ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift to Tenaga's standalone credit profile, due to its strategic importance to its majority owner, the Malaysian government ('A-'/Stable), in accordance with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage criteria.

Tenaga's ratings are constrained by the absence of an established cost-based tariff-setting mechanism; its electricity tariffs are ultimately set by the government of Malaysia. A new fuel cost pass-through mechanism (FCPT) was introduced in mid-2011, which calls for half yearly tariff reviews to capture changes in generation costs. Under this mechanism, Tenaga's average electricity tariffs were increased by 7.12% in June this year; of which 5.12% were to account for increases in natural gas (NG) costs.

However, Fitch notes there has been only one adjustment under the new system to date, and it remains to be seen if the FCPT would be consistently applied. "Regular cost-based tariff adjustments are important to Tenaga's profitability given expected increases in NG costs," adds Mr Zubair. NG prices increased to RM13.7/mmbtu in June 2011 and are scheduled to rise by RM3/mmbtu every six months until 2015, due to the government's proposal to gradually remove the subsidy on NG sold to the power generation sector. In FY10, NG accounted for around 50% of Tenaga's generation costs.

In the nine months to May 2011 Tenaga's adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR increased to 4.1x from 3.1x in FY10. This was due to EBITDA margins falling to 17% (FY10: 27%) owing to disruptions in NG supplies, necessitating Tenaga to switch to the more costly fuel oil and distillates. The supply disruptions were due to maintenance work on the gas infrastructure and supplies are expected to resume to normal levels in FY12. Fitch further notes the company's obligation to make fixed capacity payments to independent power producers (IPPs) reduces its financial flexibility. The agency capitalises half of Tenaga's fixed capacity charges to IPPs to arrive at Tenaga's adjusted financial leverage; the amount capitalised represents the average unutilised proportion of IPP capacity on an annualised basis.

Although free cash flow (FCF) generation turned into a deficit of RM470m in the nine months to May 2011 as a result of higher costs, Fitch notes Tenaga's FCF had historically been positive. The agency expects Tenaga to revert to positive FCF from FY12 on the assumption that a meaningful portion of any increases in generation costs will be passed through to customers via regular tariff adjustments. Tenaga's liquidity is strong; as at end-May 2011, it had MR2.5bn of debt falling due within one year compared with a cash balance of MR6.3bn.

Positive rating action may result from adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis and a proven ability to pass on increases in generation costs under FCPT to its customers. Conversely, negative rating action may arise if leverage increases above 4.5x and funds flow from operations to fixed charges fall below 2.5x, both on a sustained basis; or if there is evidence of weakening of its ties with the government.