(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating on Tenneco Inc.'s proposed $700 million revolving credit facility and $250 million term loan A. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '1' on both the revolving credit facility and term loan, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Tenneco wants to refinance its existing credit facilities and pay off its $250 million, 8.125% senior secured notes due 2015. The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used to finance the transactions, pay for related expenses, and fund general corporate purposes. The proceeds of term loan A will be used to call and pay off the company's $250 million senior notes. The credit facilities are secured by a perfected first-priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of the loan parties, subject to a 65% limitation on the capital stock of each of the borrower's direct and indirect first-tier foreign subsidiaries.

The BB/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based auto supplier Tenneco reflects its significant leverage and substantial exposure to the highly cyclical light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle markets. (The complete recovery report will be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Tenneco Inc.

Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Proposed $700 mil. rev credit facility BBB-

Recovery rating 1

$250 million term loan BBB-

Recovery rating 1