-- U.S. midstream energy transport and storage company Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2) has completed its acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP; BBB/Stable/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG; BB/Stable/--) for about $6.22 billion, including about $1.8 billion in assumed debt at TGP and about $560 million of proportional debt at EPNG.

-- We raised our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on TGP to 'BBB' from 'BB' and removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications. The outlook is stable.

-- TGP is rated in line with that of KMP because it is a wholly owned subsidiary of KMP.

-- We align our 'BB' rating on EPNG with that of El Paso Corp. (BB/Stable/--), which is EPNG's parent company and the other 50% owner. We align our rating on El Paso with our 'BB' rating on its owner, Kinder Morgan Inc. (BB/Stable/--).

-- The stable rating outlook on TGP reflects our rating outlook on KMP.

On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on natural gas transport company Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) to 'BBB' from 'BB'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on April 27, 2012. In addition, we withdrew our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt because this debt is now investment grade. The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) reflects the corporate credit rating of its parent company, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2). TGP is a wholly owned subsidiary of KMP, and KMP management has a considerable influence over the company's financial and governance policies. Therefore, we align our ratings on TGP with our ratings on KMP.

On Aug. 13, 2012, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP) completed the acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP; BBB/Stable/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG; BB/Stable/--) for about $6.22 billion, including about $1.8 billion in assumed debt at TGP and about $560 million of proportional debt at EPNG.

We view TGP as having an "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. Credit strengths specific to TGP are its stable customer base, nearly fully contracted volumes, and access to sizable natural gas basins with favorable production cost characteristics. Partly offsetting these strengths are relatively short-duration pipeline contracts. TGP has offset some of this risk by renegotiating most of its expiring near-term contacts with a change in its tariff structure, which should increase reservation revenues. TGP's reservation revenues increased to about 80% of revenues at year-end 2011 from 68% in 2010. The pipeline's average contract life is modest at about four years. TGP's large geographic reach and sizable storage capacity provide operational flexibility. Expansion projects (the 300 Line project and Northeast Upgrade project) will enhance TGP's presence in the Northeast. TGP has a significant share of this market, although it is not the lowest-cost pipeline provider, and competition is intense.

We expect TGP's financial risk profile to be "significant" under our criteria, in line with that of KMP. We expect KMP to control TGP's financial risk profile. We expect KMP's credit measures to be adequate for the rating, with debt to EBITDA of about 4x, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of about 5.5x, and FFO to total debt of about 20%. Under our base-case forecast for TGP, we assume modest revenue growth associated with recent organic growth projects that have been placed into service. Volumes are also supported by economic conditions as Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for 2012 is for GDP growth of 2.1%. In addition, we expect the unemployment rate to be about 8.2% in 2012 (down from 8.9% in 2011) and residential construction to be up by 9.8% in 2012 after contracting 1.5% in 2011. We expect TGP's financial ratios to be relatively stable for 2012, with adjusted debt to EBITDA slightly less than 3.5x.

We view TGP's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We also consider KMP's liquidity to be adequate. For the next 12 months, we expect KMP's liquidity sources to slightly exceed uses by about 1.2x. We project FFO of about $3 billion, a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility due July 2016 (reduced by about $672 million for commercial paper and letters of credit as of June 30, 2012), and cash of about $522 million as of June 30, 2012. KMP also established a $2 billion six-month revolving credit facility due February 2013 to help fund the acquisition of TGP and EPNG. We project cash uses to include estimated maintenance and long lead-time projects of about $1.5 billion (although total expenditures may be notably higher related to discretionary projects and acquisitions), and about $3 billion in cash distributions and debt maturities. KMP is in compliance with its financial covenants, with a consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of 3.65x (limit of 5.5x) as of March 31, 2012. If EBITDA goes down, we would expect the company to curtail growth-oriented capital spending or use external financing to meet any shortfall, assuming it does not reduce distributions.

The rating outlook on TGP is stable and reflects our rating outlook on KMP. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of KMP, and its corporate credit rating will be in line with our rating on KMP. KMP will exert significant control over TGP, especially regarding its financial policies and growth projects.

