Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy transport and storage company
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2) has
completed its acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.
(TGP; BBB/Stable/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas
Co. (EPNG; BB/Stable/--) for about $6.22 billion, including
about $1.8 billion in assumed debt at TGP and about $560 million
of proportional debt at EPNG.
-- We raised our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on
TGP to 'BBB' from 'BB' and removed the rating from CreditWatch
with positive implications. The outlook is stable.
-- TGP is rated in line with that of KMP because it is a
wholly owned subsidiary of KMP.
-- We align our 'BB' rating on EPNG with that of El Paso
Corp. (BB/Stable/--), which is EPNG's parent company and the
other 50% owner. We align our rating on El Paso with our 'BB'
rating on its owner, Kinder Morgan Inc. (BB/Stable/--).
-- The stable rating outlook on TGP reflects our rating
outlook on KMP.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on natural gas
transport company Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) to 'BBB' from
'BB'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with positive implications on April 27, 2012. In
addition, we withdrew our recovery rating on the senior
unsecured debt because this debt is now investment grade. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating
on Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) reflects the corporate
credit rating of its parent company, Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2). TGP is a wholly owned
subsidiary of KMP, and KMP management has a considerable
influence over the company's financial and governance policies.
Therefore, we align our ratings on TGP with our ratings on KMP.
On Aug. 13, 2012, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP)
completed the acquisition of 100% of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.
(TGP; BBB/Stable/--) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas
Co. (EPNG; BB/Stable/--) for about $6.22 billion, including
about $1.8 billion in assumed debt at TGP and about $560 million
of proportional debt at EPNG.
We view TGP as having an "excellent" business risk profile
under our criteria. Credit strengths specific to TGP are its
stable customer base, nearly fully contracted volumes, and
access to sizable natural gas basins with favorable production
cost characteristics. Partly offsetting these strengths are
relatively short-duration pipeline contracts. TGP has offset
some of this risk by renegotiating most of its expiring
near-term contacts with a change in its tariff structure, which
should increase reservation revenues. TGP's reservation revenues
increased to about 80% of revenues at year-end 2011 from 68% in
2010. The pipeline's average contract life is modest at about
four years. TGP's large geographic reach and sizable storage
capacity provide operational flexibility. Expansion projects
(the 300 Line project and Northeast Upgrade project) will
enhance TGP's presence in the Northeast. TGP has a significant
share of this market, although it is not the lowest-cost
pipeline provider, and competition is intense.
We expect TGP's financial risk profile to be "significant"
under our criteria, in line with that of KMP. We expect KMP to
control TGP's financial risk profile. We expect KMP's credit
measures to be adequate for the rating, with debt to EBITDA of
about 4x, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of about
5.5x, and FFO to total debt of about 20%. Under our base-case
forecast for TGP, we assume modest revenue growth associated
with recent organic growth projects that have been placed into
service. Volumes are also supported by economic conditions as
Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for 2012 is for GDP growth
of 2.1%. In addition, we expect the unemployment rate to be
about 8.2% in 2012 (down from 8.9% in 2011) and residential
construction to be up by 9.8% in 2012 after contracting 1.5% in
2011. We expect TGP's financial ratios to be relatively stable
for 2012, with adjusted debt to EBITDA slightly less than 3.5x.
Liquidity
We view TGP's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We
also consider KMP's liquidity to be adequate. For the next 12
months, we expect KMP's liquidity sources to slightly exceed
uses by about 1.2x. We project FFO of about $3 billion, a $2.2
billion revolving credit facility due July 2016 (reduced by
about $672 million for commercial paper and letters of credit as
of June 30, 2012), and cash of about $522 million as of June 30,
2012. KMP also established a $2 billion six-month revolving
credit facility due February 2013 to help fund the acquisition
of TGP and EPNG. We project cash uses to include estimated
maintenance and long lead-time projects of about $1.5 billion
(although total expenditures may be notably higher related to
discretionary projects and acquisitions), and about $3 billion
in cash distributions and debt maturities. KMP is in compliance
with its financial covenants, with a consolidated debt to
consolidated EBITDA ratio of 3.65x (limit of 5.5x) as of March
31, 2012. If EBITDA goes down, we would expect the company to
curtail growth-oriented capital spending or use external
financing to meet any shortfall, assuming it does not reduce
distributions.
Outlook
The rating outlook on TGP is stable and reflects our rating
outlook on KMP. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of KMP,
and its corporate credit rating will be in line with our rating
on KMP. KMP will exert significant control over TGP, especially
regarding its financial policies and growth projects.
Related Criteria And Research
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream
Energy Industry, April 18, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Raised; Outlook/CreditWatch Action
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.
To From
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/ BB/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BB/Watch Pos/--
Recovery Rating NR 3