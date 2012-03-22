(The following was released by the rating agency) TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services clarified its updated key assumptions for assessing the credit quality of Japan-based power utility Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Neg/B) in a Credit FAQ published today.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Feb. 20 kept TEPCO on CreditWatch but revised its implications to negative from developing. We maintained the 'B+' long-term corporate credit, 'B' short-term corporate credit, and 'BB+' long-term debt ratings on the company. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on TEPCO remains at 'ccc+', and there remains a high likelihood of the company receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in the event of financial distress.

"The change in the implications to negative from developing reflects our opinion that the potential to upgrade TEPCO has diminished because we expect the company to post huge operating and net losses in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hiroki Shibata. "This would be the company's third consecutive fiscal-year loss, and we expect TEPCO's financial position to remain weak without government financial support and to take longer to recover than we assumed in our last review in November 2011."

"We will continue to review TEPCO's deteriorating SACP and the increasing likelihood that the company will require extraordinary government support as a government-related entity (GRE)," Shibata said.

We base our ratings on TEPCO on both its SACP and the likelihood of it receiving extraordinary government support as a GRE. Our key assumptions are by no means certain and are both complex and interlinked. To shore up these assumptions, we must wait for the government to approve both the state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund and TEPCO's restructuring plan.

We have published this credit FAQ to clarify our updated key assumptions in more detail and to state our views.