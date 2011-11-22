(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2011--Japan's government on Nov. 4, 2011, approved a request from Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) for financial assistance and is providing the company with around JPY1 trillion in funds, which should improve its current liquidity and the net worth of its balance sheet, Standard & Poor's Rating Services said in a report published today. While we believe this is positive for TEPCO's financial health, the details and timing of further support that the government is currently reviewing, such as increased electricity tariffs, are critical to TEPCO's creditworthiness.

TEPCO and the state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation Facilitation Corp. (NDCFC; not rated) are currently developing a plan to restructure the stricken company amid the ongoing nuclear disaster that began at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in March. TEPCO and the NDCFC are examining proposals from a third-party advisory panel the government formed to consider how the company can best tackle the restructuring and compensation payments. To date, the panel has scrutinized TEPCO's plan to restructure itself and its estimates for compensation and has proposed several options.

Although the government is reviewing TEPCO's restructuring plan, it is our opinion that the plan currently remains unclear and has not progressed as quickly as we expected. Some observers expect a final decision to come around next March. In our view, TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable without implementation of a successful and timely government restructuring plan. We are of the opinion that despite the delays, there remains a strong incentive for the government to continue to develop and implement a complete financial support package, particularly if the government wants to secure a system of stable energy supply, pay compensation to disaster victims, and avoid further financial turmoil in Japan's corporate bond market. It is important to note that TEPCO's general mortgage bonds amount to around 8% of all corporate bonds issued in Japan and that the electric utility sector of which it is a part issues 25% of all domestic corporate bonds.

Key elements in our evaluation of TEPCO's credit quality over the next several months include the company's net worth and its ongoing liquidity, further support or debt restructuring by lender banks, the degree to which government might propose changing electricity tariffs, any ongoing government support such as an injection of capital, and the time frame for a restart of reactors at the company's idle Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant.

The report, titled "TEPCO's Creditworthiness Hinges On Details And Timing of Japan's Restructuring Plan," is available to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may request a copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at 81-3-4550-8411.