(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 6, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Thai
Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev, BBB/Watch Neg/--; axA/Watch
Neg/axA-2) are unaffected by Fraser and Neave Ltd.'s (F&N, not
rated) decision to recommend that its shareholders approve the
sale of F&N's stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd. (APB, not
rated) to Heineken N.V. (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2).
It remains unclear how F&N would use the sale proceeds if
the transaction gets shareholders' approval, and how--and
if--the use of proceeds could affect Thai Bev's financial risk
profile. We still expect Thai Bev's financial risk profile to
weaken following the debt-funded acquisition of a 24.1% stake in
F&N in July 2012. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status on
Thai Bev when we have further clarity on the company's strategy
and financial policy, including its dividend payout.
On Aug. 3, 2012, F&N's board recommended that its
shareholders approve an offer from Heineken to acquire F&N's
direct and indirect interests in APB for Singapore dollar (S$)
5.1 billion and its interest in the non-APB assets for S$163
million.