BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that two Thai credit card asset-backed securities (ABS), Eternal 4 Special Purpose Vehicle Company Limited (Eternal 4) and Eternal 5 Special Purpose Vehicle Company Limited (Eternal 5), will be affected by the current major flooding in the country.

The floods have caused business interruption and loss of employment and are likely to result in delinquencies of card payments.

"Unlike the floods in October 2010, the current floods have caused damage in broader areas and in economically important industrial estates and are therefore likely to cause a more severe impact on the portfolios' performance," says Orawan Karoonkornsakul, Senior Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Nonetheless, it may take a few months to ascertain the magnitude of the impact on the portfolios' performance."

During the major flooding in October 2010, the affected areas were more limited with no damage to any major industrial estates, leaving only temporary and marginal impact on the performance of both credit card portfolios. Aeon Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Plc (AEONTS) - the loan originator - supported affected credit card customers by providing a payment grace period and waiving penalty fees for two months. According to AEONTS, the company wrote off only 0.5% of its credit card receivables due to the flooding in late 2010. For the current floods, AEONTS is formulating a support scheme for affected obligors.

Barring the impact from the current flooding, the performance of both portfolios has been satisfactory and within Fitch's base case assumptions. Eternal 4 is buffered by its high credit enhancement levels owing to full redemption of the class A-1 debentures since June 2010. Fitch will continue to monitor the impact of the flooding on AEONTS and the ABS transactions.