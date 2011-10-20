(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that two Thai credit card asset-backed securities (ABS), Eternal
4 Special Purpose Vehicle Company Limited (Eternal 4) and
Eternal 5 Special Purpose Vehicle Company Limited (Eternal 5),
will be affected by the current major flooding in the country.
The floods have caused business interruption and loss of
employment and are likely to result in delinquencies of card
payments.
"Unlike the floods in October 2010, the current floods have
caused damage in broader areas and in economically important
industrial estates and are therefore likely to cause a more
severe impact on the portfolios' performance," says Orawan
Karoonkornsakul, Senior Director in Fitch's Structured Finance
team. "Nonetheless, it may take a few months to ascertain the
magnitude of the impact on the portfolios' performance."
During the major flooding in October 2010, the affected
areas were more limited with no damage to any major industrial
estates, leaving only temporary and marginal impact on the
performance of both credit card portfolios. Aeon Thana Sinsap
(Thailand) Plc (AEONTS) - the loan originator - supported
affected credit card customers by providing a payment grace
period and waiving penalty fees for two months. According to
AEONTS, the company wrote off only 0.5% of its credit card
receivables due to the flooding in late 2010. For the current
floods, AEONTS is formulating a support scheme for affected
obligors.
Barring the impact from the current flooding, the
performance of both portfolios has been satisfactory and within
Fitch's base case assumptions. Eternal 4 is buffered by its high
credit enhancement levels owing to full redemption of the class
A-1 debentures since June 2010. Fitch will continue to monitor
the impact of the flooding on AEONTS and the ABS transactions.