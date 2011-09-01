Sept 1 (The following was released by the rating
agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Thailand's economic performance has proved resilient to global
economic volatility and domestic political instability in the
past three years, although these remain key risks and could
constrain longer-term trends in growth and in the public
finances. This was the key message at Fitch Ratings (Thailand)'s
10th anniversary annual conference in Bangkok.
The Governor of the Bank of Thailand, Dr Prasarn
Trairatvorakul, was the conference's guest of honor and provided
the opening keynote address.
Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's Senior Director and Head of
Asia-Pacific Sovereigns commented that while Thailand, like many
emerging markets, is narrowing the gap with advanced economies,
the pace of improvement is being slowed by inflation pressures,
as well as by more country-specific factors such as political
risks. Although robust economic performance is exerting upward
pressure on the sovereign ratings, these remain constrained for
now by uncertainties over whether the recent elections have
materially eased political risks. "Furthermore, Fitch believes
it is prudent to await more evidence on the new government's
policy agenda and implementation," Mr Colquhoun added.
Mark Young, Fitch's Managing Director and Head of
Asia-Pacific Bank group said that Thailand is one of the
Asia-Pacific countries, outside China and Vietnam, whose banking
system is reasonably well positioned to face these more
challenging times "The prospects of slower global growth may aid
regional policy makers by slowing credit growth and reducing the
potential for asset bubbles. That said, given the growing
interconnectedness between China and other Asia-pacific
countries, a Chinese slowdown will be negative for the region,"
Mr Young said.
Vincent Milton, Managing Director of Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited said that "In the past decade, credit trends
in Thailand across both corporate and bank sectors have
generally been positive, as a result of substantial
restructuring and recapitalization following the Asian financial
crisis in 1997-1999". "More modest growth in the years leading
up to the current global financial crisis has resulted in Thai
banks and corporates being better positioned to weather the
recent economic and financial shocks," Mr Milton noted.
As for major Thai banks, Patchara Sarayudh, Associate
Director of Thai Financial Institutions, commented that the
Outlook for Thai banks are currently Stable, with Siam
Commercial Bank Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) and
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) and Bangkok
Bank Public Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) reporting the
strongest overall results for H111. "While continued high loan
growth and loan concentration risks pose medium term risks, the
major Thai banks' strong profitability and capital buffers
should help withstand a period of weaker economic growth," Mr
Sarayudh added.
Commenting on Thai corporates, Obboon Thirachit, Fitch's
Associate Director of Thai Corporates says the Outlook for most
major Thai corporates such as Siam Cement Public Company Limited
('A(tha)'/Positive) and PTT Public Company Limited
('BBB'/Stable) are generally Stable, reflecting fundamental
improvement in their financial profiles. "Nevertheless, there
remain some downside risks regarding weakening global growth and
rising cost pressures due to higher input costs. Higher
investment could also see leverage ratios increase in the medium
term," Mr Thirachit said.
The conference was attended by over 300 senior executives
and officials across the government, financial and corporate
sectors.