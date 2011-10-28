(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has today said that it believes that while the current
flooding in Thailand is unusually severe and economically
costly, the insured losses are likely to be at a manageable
level and will not trigger widespread solvency problems, or
undue financial strain, for the country's non-life insurance
players.
By virtue of its geographical location and climate, several
regions within Thailand are susceptible to seasonal
flash-floods. Flooding in the central, north and north-eastern
provinces are particularly common in the second half of the
year.
However, the flooding has been unusually significant this
year, with the capital Bangkok facing its worst flooding since
1995. The cost of the damage, so far, is estimated by the Bank
of Thailand at about USD4bn. Due to the ongoing nature of the
floods, it will take some time for international catastrophe
modelling firms and local loss adjusters to accurately estimate
insured losses. Many lines of insurance will be affected,
including industrial all risk, property, motor, business
interruption and to a lesser extent, life insurance.
Many factories, and car manufacturers in the affected areas
have ceased production, and the ultimate insured loss will be
partly predicated on the speed with which businesses resume
operations. Fitch's initial assessment at this juncture is that
the insured loss will be markedly lower than the economic
losses, although the extent of impact will vary from company to
company.
Thailand, with a population size of close to 70 million, is
relatively under insurance-penetrated compared to more
established markets. Based on Swiss Re Sigma estimates, its
total insurance penetration rate (measured by amount of premiums
as % of GDP) amounted to 4.3% in 2010, versus 8.0% for the
United States and 12.4% for the United Kingdom.
Fitch believes that a sizeable proportion of the population
residing in the rural north and north-eastern provinces affected
by the floods have generally little insurance protection. While
the flooding is still on-going and spreading into inner Bangkok,
the flood level in the central part of Thailand is receding.
The damage and loss assessment has just begun. Based on the
Office of Commission's (OIC) preliminary estimates, total loss
thus far is about THB140bn; this includes damage at the seven
industrial estates in the severely affected Ayutthaya province,
which is still under assessment.
Among the non-life operators in Thailand, Japanese non-life
insurers registered in Thailand appear be more affected by the
flooding than local insurers given the high exposure to
industrial all risk and business disruption coverage for
Japanese manufacturers in the affected industrial estates. About
80% of the THB140bn losses are covered by the Japanese insurers
with total sum insured of THB456bn.
However, this remains modest at about 5% of the total sum
insured for industry all risk type. While the damage could be on
a much larger scale once the full assessment has been completed,
Fitch believes Japanese insurers are unlikely to be significant
affected, given 85% of the coverage is being ceded to foreign
reinsurers.
Based on OIC statistics, Japanese insurers that may be
affected include the MS&AD Insurance Group, which has exposure
through two subsidiaries - MSIG Insurance and AIOI Bangkok
Insurance - and the MSI branch, with a total sum insured of
THB2.8bn for industrial all risks (34% market share) at end-July
2011.
Two other Japanese non-life insurers that also have some
exposure are Sompo Japanese Insurance, an affiliate of NKSJ, and
Tokio Marine Sri Muang, an affiliate of Tokio Marine Holding,
together adding another THB3.6bn (8.4% share). However,
including all types of risks, Japanese insurers have a moderate
exposure of 19% share in Thailand's non-life insurance market.
Fitch will provide an update of its assessments once new
information becomes available.