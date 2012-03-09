(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has assigned Thai Oil Public Company Limited's (TOP,
'AA-(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)') THB3bn senior unsecured debentures
due 2017 and THB7bn senior unsecured debentures due 2027
National Long-term ratings of 'AA-(tha)'. The proceeds from the
debentures will be used to refinance debt and fund working
capital and capex.
TOP's ratings reflect its large scale, its highly complex
production capacity and cost competitiveness relative to peers.
Continued improvements in efficiency and an increase in higher
value products have helped maintain its competitive position.
Fitch notes that TOP has strategic and operational links to
PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, 'AAA(tha)'/Stable) as its major
refinery. Some of these benefits have been incorporated into
TOP's credit profile. However, Fitch has not provided a uplift
to TOP's rating given PTT's 49.1% stake and the moderate
linkages between the two companies.
The company's forward integration into the aromatics, lube
base oil and solvent businesses has broadened its exposure to
the oil value chain, and reduced margin volatility. Meanwhile,
its investment in the power sector should partially offset the
cash flow volatility of its refining business, although its
contribution to EBITDA is limited.
TOP's credit profile is tempered by its high vulnerability
to oil prices and refining margin fluctuations, as well as by
the cyclicality of its petrochemical business. Other credit
concerns relate to its exposure to both a single production site
and a single market. High dependence on PTT for sales (about 40%
of petroleum product sales in 2011) is partly mitigated by PTT's
strong credit profile and by its position as Thailand's main oil
marketing and trading company. Also, TOP is exposed to supply
risk as Thailand is highly dependent on foreign oil supplies.