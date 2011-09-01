(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has said Thailand's temporary removal of
levies on refined petroleum products will have no significant
impact on the domestic refiners rated by the agency. The
refiners are Thai Oil Public Company Limited
('AA-(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)'), PTT Aromatics and Refining
Public Company Limited ('A-(tha)'/Rating Watch
Positive/'F2(tha)'), IRPC Public Company Limited
('A-(tha)'/Stable/'F2(tha)') and ESSO (Thailand) Public Company
Limited ('F1(tha)').
The government of Thailand recently announced that it is
temporarily removing levies on certain grades of gasoline and
diesel as well as reducing levies and increasing subsidies on
gasohol products (a mixture of gasoline and ethanol). These
measures are aimed at lowering the retail prices of these fuels.
While lower retail prices and the narrowed price
differential between gasohol and gasoline as a result of the
removal of levies should boost demand for diesel and gasoline,
the impact on demand and consequently overall refining margins
is likely to be marginal.
Fitch notes that the levy removal may result in resources at
the State Oil Fund being stretched, possibly leading to a delay
in providing subsidies to the refiners on liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) and EURO IV-compliant products. The State Oil Fund,
which was set up to manage retail oil prices, collects levies on
domestic sales of refined oil products and provides subsidies to
LPG, natural gas and EURO IV-compliant refined petroleum
products. The government has plans for the State Oil Fund to
issue debt to fund any shortfalls. Nevertheless Fitch does not
expect any such delays to impact the refiners significantly as
these subsidies represent only a small share of their total
receivables.
The government has indicated that the removal of the levy is
a temporary measure that is unlikely to last beyond 12 months.
However, Fitch believes that reinstating the levy can be
challenging, as long as oil prices remain high. Without
sufficient subsidies, demand for ethanol will be muted and will
constrain the government's policy of promoting ethanol as
alternative energy. Thailand's ethanol capacity is significantly
higher than demand; in 2010, Thailand consumed 1.2m litres of
ethanol per day, whereas the total installed capacity was 2.9m
litres per day.