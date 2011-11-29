Nov 29 (The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Titan Japan, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd.

-- We believe that the collection of two of the transaction's remaining loans is now less likely to be completed by the transaction's legal final maturity date after taking into account factors such as the status of the sales of the related collateral properties.

-- We have placed our rating on the class A bonds on CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our ratings on the class B to D bonds.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed its rating on the class A floating-rate bonds issued under the Titan Japan, Series 1 GK (Titan) transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications, and affirmed its ratings on the class B to D bonds issued under the same transaction. On Oct. 22, 2010, we withdrew our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X bonds in accordance with our criteria for rating IO securities.

Only four loans remain of the six loans that backed the transaction when the bonds were issued in December 2007. We today placed our rating on class A on CreditWatch negative because we believe the collection of two of the remaining loans (effectively one loan because the two loans are in cross-collateral and cross-default; the two loans, which originally represented about 64% of the total initial issuance amount of the bonds, defaulted at their maturity in November 2010) is now less likely to be completed by the transaction's legal final maturity date. We base this on the status of the sales of the related collateral properties, which the servicer is undertaking. We intend to review our rating on class A after considering factors such as the progress of the sales of the properties in question.

We have affirmed our ratings on classes B to D. Nevertheless, we might review our ratings on classes B and C if we consider that we need to lower our assumptions with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties backing the transaction's remaining loans.

Titan is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were originally secured by six nonrecourse loans extended to six obligors. The nonrecourse loans were initially backed by 43 real estate properties or real estate beneficial interests. The transaction was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2012 for the class A bonds, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal maturity date for the class B to D bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Titan Japan, Series 1 GK

JPY125.8 billion floating-rate bonds due Nov. 2012

Class To From Initial issue amount

A BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf) JPY90.2 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial notional principal

B B- (sf) JPY12.1 bil.

C CCC (sf) JPY11.8 bil.

D CCC- (sf) JPY11.7 bil.