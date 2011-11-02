(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the Tokai Labour
Bank Series 1 To 7 Residential Mortgage-Backed Trust
Certificates. These residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) transactions are each backed by a pool of housing loan
receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank. We released the
report as part of our surveillance process.
We have conducted various surveillance activities during the
transactions' terms, using collection and payment reports
(servicing reports, etc.) that are submitted regularly by
relevant parties. Through the surveillance process, we have
checked the performance of the underlying asset pools, the
repayment of the rated certificates or beneficial interests, the
enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts,
and the status of early redemption triggers. We periodically
publish these reports, in which we detail our views on these
transactions, along with summaries of their performance.
The full report is available in Japanese on Standard &
Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An
English-language report will be available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be
found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation
bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may reserve a
copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by
phone at (81) 3-4550-8411.