TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the Tokai Labour Bank Series 1 To 7 Residential Mortgage-Backed Trust Certificates. These residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions are each backed by a pool of housing loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank. We released the report as part of our surveillance process.

We have conducted various surveillance activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that are submitted regularly by relevant parties. Through the surveillance process, we have checked the performance of the underlying asset pools, the repayment of the rated certificates or beneficial interests, the enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status of early redemption triggers. We periodically publish these reports, in which we detail our views on these transactions, along with summaries of their performance.

