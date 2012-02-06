(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF)
Outlook to Stable from Negative. The agency has affirmed the
company's Insurer Financial Strength(IFS) rating at 'AA-'.
Fitch notes that Tokio Marine Group, of which TMNF is a core
company, has growing international insurance businesses which
are globally well diversified. Tokio Marine Group is acquiring
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. (DFG), of which three insurance
subsidiaries are rated IFS 'A-'/Rating Watch Positive. The
acquisition should further enhance the group's global
diversification by increasing overseas adjusted earnings to
about 46% of the group's total, compared with the current 37%.
Negative impact on Tokio Marine Group in terms of capital
adequacy and leverage is likely to be limited.
"Today's rating action reflects the partial uncoupling of
TMNF's rating from the Japanese sovereign rating due to its
increasingly diversified global business portfolio. The
acquisition of DFG shows that the group is in the steady process
of transformation from a leading Japanese insurance group to a
major global insurance conglomerate," says Teruki Morinaga,
Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team.
Fitch acknowledges that the IFS rating of TMNF, as a core
company of the group, will remain at least to some extent
influenced by Japan's creditworthiness (Long-term Local Currency
Issuer Default Raring: 'AA-'/Negative) for the time being. This
is mainly because more than 70% of Tokio Marine Group's revenues
and assets are in Japan, although those from outside Japan are
steadily increasing.
However, the agency notes that the group demonstrates strong
levels of capital and liquidity and a robust franchise. Despite
the adverse environment including a weak domestic equity market
and many natural catastrophes in 2011, TMNF's and Tokio Marine
Group's overall fundamentals have continued to remain strong.
Therefore, should there be a downgrade in Japan's sovereign
rating, Fitch expects to maintain some flexibility as to whether
TMNF's rating could potentially be higher than the sovereign.
Fitch's current rating criteria permit insurers to be rated up
to two notches above a local currency sovereign rating under
specific circumstances (see Insurance Rating Methodology, 22
September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
The profitability of Tokio Marine Group's domestic non-life
insurance business has reached an inflection point owing to its
efforts to achieve premium hikes and Fitch expects its
profitability to improve in 2012. The group's profitable
domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly towards
achieving major player status, and sustaining the group's credit
profile. The group's diversified international insurance
business is also growing steadily, although it was hit by losses
from catastrophes in 2011 including the Thai floods which will
cost the group about JPY100bn.
The group's biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings
which represent about 12% of the group's assets as of
end-September 2011. However, TMNF is continuously reducing its
exposure to domestic equities under its strengthened enterprise
risk management (ERM). The group's solid capitalisation and
overall robust underwriting fundamentals have supported its
capital adequacy in the face of unstable financial markets along
with Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 and other
recent natural disasters across the world.
TMNF's rating may be downgraded if there is a material
erosion of capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster
and/or financial crisis and an unexpected surge in the overall
combined ratio over a sustained period. Fitch currently does not
expect significant deterioration in its business profile and
performance given the group's prudent management, sound
capitalisation and risk reduction efforts.
TMNF's rating may be upgraded should Fitch determine that
Tokio Marine Group is executing further global diversification
successfully and its capital adequacy is strengthened further so
that it can be sufficiently shielded from any material adverse
consequences related to a possible sovereign downgrade.
TMNF was established in 2004 through a merger between Tokio
Marine and Nichido Fire and has been the leader in Japan's
non-life insurance industry.