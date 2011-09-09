Earnings support European shares but political jitters hit banks
* French, German, Dutch lenders lead bank sell-off (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 9 Tokyo Gas:
* Moody's assigns Aa3 to Tokyo Gas' Japan bonds
* French, German, Dutch lenders lead bank sell-off (Adds details, closing prices)
* New president's campaign called to end graft (Recasts with victory by former prime minister)
BOGOTA, Feb 8 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Wednesday called for a thorough investigation of allegations his 2014 re-election campaign may have received $1 million from a Brazilian firm embroiled in a wide-ranging corruption scandal.