(The following was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Amid continued stagnancy in the office leasing market, Tokyu REIT has seen occupancy rates at its properties decline and its profitability measures weaken. Accordingly, we expect that the J-REIT may experience delays in restoring its relatively conservative financial profile.

-- We have revised to negative from stable the outlook on the long-term rating on Tokyu REIT.

-- We have affirmed our long- and short-term ratings on Tokyu REIT. The affirmations reflect our view that the J-REIT is highly unlikely to see a major decline in cash flow, given its relatively strong business position and high-quality real estate portfolio.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has revised to negative from stable the outlook on its long-term corporate credit rating on Tokyu REIT Inc. (TRE). We base the revision on the following factors: (1) Amid lackluster conditions in the office leasing market, TRE has seen occupancy rates at its properties decline and its profitability measures weaken, and as a result, we believe that the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) might experience delays in restoring its relatively conservative financial profile; and (2) the unrealized gain (the difference between the appraisal value and the book value of the portfolio at the end of a fiscal term) on TRE's portfolio has declined, thereby weakening the J-REIT's financial buffer. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on TRE, as well as our 'A' ratings on TRE's series 1 and series 2 unsecured J-REIT bonds. These affirmations reflect our view that the J-REIT is highly unlikely to see a major decline in cash flow, given its relatively strong business position and high-quality real estate portfolio.

Major tenant departures have already occurred or are scheduled to occur at some of TRE's office buildings, including TOKYU REIT Toranomon Building. TRE is working to swiftly secure new occupants after these departures and, in fact, has already found new tenants for the vacant space at some of the properties. Even so, as of March 30, 2012, the average occupancy rate of TRE's office buildings was relatively low, at 88.7%. In addition, we do not expect TRE to see a major recovery in property occupancy rates in the near future, given the continued, stagnant office leasing market. Furthermore, although occupancy rates at TRE's retail properties are generally high, we believe that declining rent levels at the J-REIT's properties will continue to constrain its rental revenue for the next 12 months or so. We expect TRE's profitability measures, which have remained weak in recent years, to deteriorate further, given the above tenant departures.

TRE has stated its intention to maintain financial discipline. Indeed, the J-REIT pursues a strategy focused on selective investments, allowing it to control its debt level. Under its financial policy, TRE expects to maintain its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio (including hoshokin liabilities, as defined by TRE) at a relatively conservative level of 35% to 45% (the cruising level), with a maximum of 50%. As of the end of the 17th six-month fiscal term (ended Jan. 31, 2012), TRE's debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities+ total net assets), as defined by Standard & Poor's] had declined moderately from the level as of the end of the previous term, to about 48.2%. However, TRE's LTV ratio remains slightly higher than the cruising level set under the J-REIT's financial policy. In addition, TRE's financial indicators, including interest-coverage ratios, remain weak. Standard & Poor's expects TRE's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to hover between 6.0% and 7.0%. Although we expect its financial indicators to improve somewhat in the midterm, it is our view that TRE may experience delays in restoring its relatively conservative financial profile. Furthermore, the unrealized gain on TRE's portfolio decreased slightly, to about 0.2% of the portfolio's book value as of Jan. 31, 2012, far below the levels seen when real estate market conditions were favorable.

TRE has built a high-quality portfolio, albeit with a degree of asset concentration, supported by the real estate management expertise of its sponsor, Tokyu Corp. (NR), and the brand recognition that the sponsor has gained through its railway and retail businesses. As of Jan. 31, 2012, TRE owned a portfolio of 15 office buildings and 11 retail facilities, including a fixed-term leasehold for commercial use ("sokochi"), mainly in Tokyo's five central wards and areas along the Tokyu railway network. The total purchase price of the portfolio was about JPY199.7 billion as of the same date.

We view TRE's liquidity as "strong." We expect the J-REIT to have sufficient sources of liquidity, including liquidity on hand and FFO, as of July 31, 2012, to cover its uses of liquidity, such as debt repayments, capital expenditures, and dividend payments. TRE had about JPY14.2 billion in cash and deposits and JPY20.0 billion in unused committed credit lines as of Jan. 31, 2012. In addition, we consider that the J-REIT has relatively high financial flexibility, reflecting its established relationships with multiple financial institutions, from which it borrows on an unsecured basis only.

The outlook on the long-term rating on TRE is negative. The ratings may come under downward pressure if TRE fails, within the next one to two years, to improve its weakening profitability measures and financial indicators, including interest-coverage ratios, due to prolonged, weak rental revenue stemming from delays in securing new tenants for the vacant space at the J-REIT's properties. We would consider this to be the case if, for example, TRE's ratio of FFO to debt fell and remained below 6%. The ratings may also sustain downward pressure if TRE's LTV ratio (including hoshokin liabilities, as defined by TRE) remains above 50% and appears unlikely to improve. Meanwhile, we may consider revising the outlook on the long-term rating on TRE to stable if the J-REIT's financial profile, including its profitability measures and interest coverage ratios, improve.