(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Amid continued stagnancy in the office leasing market,
Tokyu REIT has seen occupancy rates at its properties decline
and its profitability measures weaken. Accordingly, we expect
that the J-REIT may experience delays in restoring its
relatively conservative financial profile.
-- We have revised to negative from stable the outlook on
the long-term rating on Tokyu REIT.
-- We have affirmed our long- and short-term ratings on
Tokyu REIT. The affirmations reflect our view that the J-REIT is
highly unlikely to see a major decline in cash flow, given its
relatively strong business position and high-quality real estate
portfolio.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has revised to negative from
stable the outlook on its long-term corporate credit rating on
Tokyu REIT Inc. (TRE). We base the revision on the following
factors: (1) Amid lackluster conditions in the office leasing
market, TRE has seen occupancy rates at its properties decline
and its profitability measures weaken, and as a result, we
believe that the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) might experience delays
in restoring its relatively conservative financial profile; and
(2) the unrealized gain (the difference between the appraisal
value and the book value of the portfolio at the end of a fiscal
term) on TRE's portfolio has declined, thereby weakening the
J-REIT's financial buffer. At the same time, we have affirmed
our 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings
on TRE, as well as our 'A' ratings on TRE's series 1 and series
2 unsecured J-REIT bonds. These affirmations reflect our view
that the J-REIT is highly unlikely to see a major decline in
cash flow, given its relatively strong business position and
high-quality real estate portfolio.
Major tenant departures have already occurred or are
scheduled to occur at some of TRE's office buildings, including
TOKYU REIT Toranomon Building. TRE is working to swiftly secure
new occupants after these departures and, in fact, has already
found new tenants for the vacant space at some of the
properties. Even so, as of March 30, 2012, the average occupancy
rate of TRE's office buildings was relatively low, at 88.7%. In
addition, we do not expect TRE to see a major recovery in
property occupancy rates in the near future, given the
continued, stagnant office leasing market. Furthermore, although
occupancy rates at TRE's retail properties are generally high,
we believe that declining rent levels at the J-REIT's properties
will continue to constrain its rental revenue for the next 12
months or so. We expect TRE's profitability measures, which have
remained weak in recent years, to deteriorate further, given the
above tenant departures.
TRE has stated its intention to maintain financial
discipline. Indeed, the J-REIT pursues a strategy focused on
selective investments, allowing it to control its debt level.
Under its financial policy, TRE expects to maintain its
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio (including hoshokin liabilities, as
defined by TRE) at a relatively conservative level of 35% to 45%
(the cruising level), with a maximum of 50%. As of the end of
the 17th six-month fiscal term (ended Jan. 31, 2012), TRE's
debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities+ total net assets), as defined by Standard & Poor's]
had declined moderately from the level as of the end of the
previous term, to about 48.2%. However, TRE's LTV ratio remains
slightly higher than the cruising level set under the J-REIT's
financial policy. In addition, TRE's financial indicators,
including interest-coverage ratios, remain weak. Standard &
Poor's expects TRE's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
debt to hover between 6.0% and 7.0%. Although we expect its
financial indicators to improve somewhat in the midterm, it is
our view that TRE may experience delays in restoring its
relatively conservative financial profile. Furthermore, the
unrealized gain on TRE's portfolio decreased slightly, to about
0.2% of the portfolio's book value as of Jan. 31, 2012, far
below the levels seen when real estate market conditions were
favorable.
TRE has built a high-quality portfolio, albeit with a degree
of asset concentration, supported by the real estate management
expertise of its sponsor, Tokyu Corp. (NR), and the brand
recognition that the sponsor has gained through its railway and
retail businesses. As of Jan. 31, 2012, TRE owned a portfolio of
15 office buildings and 11 retail facilities, including a
fixed-term leasehold for commercial use ("sokochi"), mainly in
Tokyo's five central wards and areas along the Tokyu railway
network. The total purchase price of the portfolio was about
JPY199.7 billion as of the same date.
We view TRE's liquidity as "strong." We expect the J-REIT to
have sufficient sources of liquidity, including liquidity on
hand and FFO, as of July 31, 2012, to cover its uses of
liquidity, such as debt repayments, capital expenditures, and
dividend payments. TRE had about JPY14.2 billion in cash and
deposits and JPY20.0 billion in unused committed credit lines as
of Jan. 31, 2012. In addition, we consider that the J-REIT has
relatively high financial flexibility, reflecting its
established relationships with multiple financial institutions,
from which it borrows on an unsecured basis only.
The outlook on the long-term rating on TRE is negative. The
ratings may come under downward pressure if TRE fails, within
the next one to two years, to improve its weakening
profitability measures and financial indicators, including
interest-coverage ratios, due to prolonged, weak rental revenue
stemming from delays in securing new tenants for the vacant
space at the J-REIT's properties. We would consider this to be
the case if, for example, TRE's ratio of FFO to debt fell and
remained below 6%. The ratings may also sustain downward
pressure if TRE's LTV ratio (including hoshokin liabilities, as
defined by TRE) remains above 50% and appears unlikely to
improve. Meanwhile, we may consider revising the outlook on the
long-term rating on TRE to stable if the J-REIT's financial
profile, including its profitability measures and interest
coverage ratios, improve.