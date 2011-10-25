(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. (BEN; BBB+/Positive/A-2).

-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to five classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust (see list).

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio at close;

-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes, which comprises both note subordination and mortgage insurance covering 100% of face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve equal to 1.3% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws, and an excess reserve are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;

-- The transaction's provision of an excess reserve, which will build up from excess spread, to a limit of 20 basis points of the initial aggregate invested amount of the notes. The reserve will be available to cover interest shortfalls on the notes and for the reimbursement of any unreimbursed principal draws;

-- The management of asset interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest rate swaps to be provided by BEN and Deutsche Bank AG, the standby swap provider.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Series TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this press release or whether relevant information remains non-public.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 353.5

A2 AAA (sf) 109.0

AB AAA (sf) 17.5

B1 AA- (sf) 17.5

B2 AA- (sf) 2.5

N.R.--Not rated

