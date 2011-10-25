(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Ltd. (BEN; BBB+/Positive/A-2).
-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to five classes
of notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as
trustee for TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the
transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and
other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd.
as trustee for TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust (see list).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio at close;
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of
notes, which comprises both note subordination and mortgage
insurance covering 100% of face value of all loans, accrued
interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve
equal to 1.3% of the invested amount of all notes, principal
draws, and an excess reserve are sufficient under our stress
assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;
-- The transaction's provision of an excess reserve, which
will build up from excess spread, to a limit of 20 basis points
of the initial aggregate invested amount of the notes. The
reserve will be available to cover interest shortfalls on the
notes and for the reimbursement of any unreimbursed principal
draws;
-- The management of asset interest rate risk.
Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the
floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged
via interest rate swaps to be provided by BEN and Deutsche Bank
AG, the standby swap provider.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Series
TORRENS Series 2011-2 Trust can be found on Global Credit
Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia)
Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments the subject
of this press release or whether relevant information remains
non-public.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A1 AAA (sf) 353.5
A2 AAA (sf) 109.0
AB AAA (sf) 17.5
B1 AA- (sf) 17.5
B2 AA- (sf) 2.5
N.R.--Not rated
