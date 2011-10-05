(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, October 4 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining six classes of the Torrens series of Australian RMBS on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). It has affirmed the remaining eight classes of notes as detailed at the end of this commentary. The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ('A-'/Stable/'F2').

The class B notes in the six transactions have no subordination and maintaining the RWN reflects Fitch's updated criteria "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance (LMI) in RMBS" dated 10 August 2011, and the fact that Fitch is awaiting details from the originator in light of this. The agency expects to resolve the RWN within the next four months. All loans in the underlying portfolios are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA-'/ Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.

"Although 30+ and 90+ days arrears tend to be much higher than Fitch's Dinkum indices, claims remain low," said James Zanesi, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Fitch has, however, noticed that claims denials and reductions since closing have particularly increased over the last year".

The high delinquencies in these transactions are due to the conservative definition of arrears by the originator, as well as the exposure to loans for investment properties. Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust and Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust are also experiencing a higher level of delinquencies than other Torrens deals due to the high proportion of low-doc loans in the respective pools, of 94.6% and 96.1% respectively.

As of August 2011, the 30+ day delinquencies of the collateral pools were 2.97% (Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust), 6.88% (Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust), 2.19% (Series 2005-1 TORRENS Trust), 8.79% (Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust), 2.91% (Series 2005-3(E) TORRENS Trust) and 2.43% (TORRENS Series 2006-1(E)). The two low-doc transactions have experienced losses. The total submitted claims amounted to AUD1,041,962 and AUD677,589 for Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust and Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust respectively, to date. Claims have not been paid in full, and excess spread has been used to cover for eventual principal shortfalls. The total loss ratio on submitted claims has been 11.7% and 22.5% for Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust and Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust respectively. Moreover 90+days arrears are currently high at 3.09% and 5.55% respectively.

Repayment rates have been strong and stable in the 20%-30% range. Since closing, all senior notes have paid down steadily, and credit enhancement levels for class A notes have increased strongly. The increases in credit enhancement levels mean that the ratings of the senior notes are independent of the ratings of the LMI providers.

Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust:

AUD107.7m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT4026) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD23.2m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT4034) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust:

AUD126.8m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT5023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD20m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT5031) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

Series 2005-1 TORRENS Trust:

AUD226.1m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT7029) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD32m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT7037) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

Series 2005-2(S) TORRENS Trust:

AUD53.2m Class A (ISIN AU300PTT8019) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD32.4m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT8027) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

Series 2005-3(E) TORRENS Trust:

EUR92.7m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0232548593) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD109.1m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTTA018) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD62m Class B (ISIN AU300PTTA026) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

TORRENS Series 2006-1(E):

EUR103.7m Class A-1 (ISIN XS0271943978) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD161.8m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3AB0000069) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD46.5m Class B (ISIN AU3AB0000077) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN