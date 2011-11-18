(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Thailand-based telecom company Total Access
Communication Public Company Limited's (DTAC) Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'
respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is
provided below.
The ratings reflect DTAC's position as Thailand's
second-largest cellular operator with 30% subscriber market
share at end-9M11. The company has improved its nationwide
network coverage and defended its market share despite intense
competition over the past three years.
The ratings are also underpinned by DTAC's strong financial
position. For 9M11, DTAC's revenue and operating EBITDAR grew
10.8% and 13.2% yoy, respectively, supported by strong growth in
non-voice revenue which helped offset a slowdown in the
traditional voice segment. With strong cash flow generation,
DTAC's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
improved to net cash position at end-9M11 from 0.3x at end-2010.
However, Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to revert to
0.3x at end-2011, following payment of a revenue-sharing fee in
Q411.
Notwithstanding its large 3G investment, DTAC should
continue to generate strong operational cash flow and maintain
low financial leverage in the medium term. While increases in
capex to roll-out the 3G network could weaken DTAC's financial
leverage initially, Fitch believes that significant rating
headroom provides the company with flexibility to undertake the
new investment without impairing its 'BBB' ratings.
Under its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology,
Fitch rates DTAC on a bottom-up basis, with a one-notch uplift
to reflect implied support from its parent, Telenor, which has a
65.5% economic interest in DTAC and strong board and management
control.
Key credit risks are uncertainty over regulatory, policy and
legal issues. These include the pending review of concession
amendments and tighter restrictions on foreign ownership laws.
Furthermore, increase in competition in the cellular market
could affect margins.
The ratings may benefit from favourable resolution of
regulatory issues, sustainable improvement in non-voice revenues
to over 25% of service revenues from 16.4% in 9M11 and/or an
increase in scale and revenue market share closer to that of the
leading operator, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
('BBB+'/Stable). This is provided that DTAC is able to maintain
FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.0x notwithstanding additional
spending requirements for 3G. Conversely, the ratings may be
negatively affected by unfavorable changes in regulatory
structure, weaker linkage between the company and its parent,
higher-than-expected investment spending and/or dividend payouts
leading to significant deterioration in FFO- adjusted net
leverage to over 1.5x on a sustained basis.
DTAC's ratings
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)', Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured debentures affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'