BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
May 22 Moody's upgrades Town of Harrison's (NJ) long-term GO Rating to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook is stable.
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)